After being shut out in their last game, the Buckeyes’ offense turned things around Wednesday.

Ohio State — the nation’s highest-scoring offense and overall leader in home runs — scored in the double-digits for the 18th time this season in its 12-2 victory against Pittsburgh at Vartabedian Field.

The Buckeyes’ win in five innings marked their 16th run-rule of the year.

Catcher Jasmyn Burns sent two blasts over the wall for her team-high 18th and 19th homers this season. Wednesday’s match also marked Burns’ third game with multiple homers.

With two runners on base in the first, the Buckeyes’ most feared power hitter stepped up to the plate. And Burns launched a three-run shot to left field off the scoreboard, giving Ohio State an early lead.

In the following frame, Ohio State exploded for six runs, highlighted by an RBI triple from center fielder Skylar Limon, to go along with Burns’ second three-run home run of the day.

In addition to their offensive success, pitcher Kennedy Kay was strong for the Buckeyes in the circle as she didn’t allow a hit through the first two innings.

In the third, Ohio State built their lead to 11-0, thanks to third baseman Sami Bewick’s RBI double.

After the Buckeyes were held to their first scoreless inning of the day in the fourth, shortstop Ana Hernandez put Pittsburgh on the scoreboard with an RBI double.

In the fifth and final inning, the Buckeyes and the Panthers exchanged solo home runs. Ohio State catcher and pinch hitter Emma Tolley also blasted her first career homer to center field.

However, the Panthers’ lone home run of the day was not enough to avoid the run-rule, as the Buckeyes won 12-2 in five innings.

Next up No. 22 Ohio State, (31-9-1, 6-4 Big Ten) will head to State College, Pennsylvania to play Penn State (19-18, 5-5 Big Ten) Friday at 5 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 12 p.m. Each game will stream on Big Ten+.