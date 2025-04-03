The Buckeyes are back in the win column.

Following Monday’s loss to Indiana, Ohio State wasted little time to get back on track.

The Buckeyes’ strong second and fifth innings overpowered Long Beach State, 8-0, in a run-rule win. Pitcher Layna Gerhard directed Ohio State to its seventh shutout win of the year.

Offensively, catcher Jasmyn Burns led the way, knocking in three RBIs on three hits.

In the second inning, Ohio State drew first blood, scoring on back-to-back walks with the bases loaded.

With the bases still juiced, Burns scored two runners off an RBI single to give the Buckeyes a 4-0 lead.

Long Beach State threatened to score in the bottom of the third, with runners on first and third base and just one out. But shortstop Kami Kortokrax kept Long Beach State off the scoreboard, turning an inning-ending double play for the Buckeyes.

After Long Beach State put away six consecutive Ohio State batters, Kortokrax and Burns turned the tide, hitting back-to-back home runs in the fifth.

The two homers allowed the Buckeyes to gain control, 6-0, and marked the 13th consecutive game that Ohio State hit multiple long balls.

Later in the inning, the Buckeyes scored two more runs off an RBI single from center fielder Skylan Limon and an error by Long Beach State.

Limon’s hit marked her third straight game with an RBI, the longest streak of her career.

Suddenly, Ohio State had put Long Beach State in danger of being run-ruled, up eight runs in the fifth inning.

Long Beach State loaded the bases, fighting to stay in the game, but it was to no avail as Gerhard put away the final batter and secured the run-rule.

The No. 21 Buckeyes (30-7-1, 6-2 Big Ten) stay on the west coast to face its first ranked Big Ten opponent, No. 9 UCLA (34-5, 7-1 Big Ten) Friday at 9 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m. Both games will stream on Big Ten+.