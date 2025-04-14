The Buckeyes were triumphant in two of three games in an offensive duel this weekend as Penn State and Ohio State combined for 14 homers and 52 runs.

The Buckeyes — who lead the nation in home runs — added onto their list of accolades as catcher Jasmyn Burns tied the program record for the most home runs in a single-season, with 20, and first baseman Reagan Milliken tied Ohio State’s record for most home runs in a game, with three in the series finale.

Game 1

The Buckeyes used a six-run fourth inning to power past Penn State, 9-5, Friday.

Leading 2-0 after three, Ohio State’s offense erupted in the fourth.

The six-run, six-hit inning was highlighted by home runs from right fielder Taylor Cruse and designated player Morgan Frye and a two-run RBI double from second baseman Kaitlyn Farley.

Down seven runs with just three outs remaining, the Nittany Lions were on the ropes.

Fighting to spark a rally, Penn State loaded the bases.

The Nittany Lions scored three runs, but the Buckeyes held off Penn State’s late push and held on to win 9-5.

Game 2

For just the fourth time this season, Ohio State fell victim to a run-rule, falling 11-2 to the Nittany Lions.

The Buckeyes’ offense started off strong as left fielder Hadley Parisien crushed a solo shot, good for Ohio State’s 100th home run of the year. A few batters later, Burns hit her 20th home run of the season, which tied the single-season program record.

But it was all Penn State from there.

After scoring in each of the first and second innings, Nittany Lions’ first baseman Meagan Ricks launched a grand slam in the third, putting Penn State up 7-2.

Penn State scored four more in the next frame, highlighted by a three-run home run from designated player Brooke Klosowicz.

Trailing by nine in the fifth, Ohio State needed to score at least two runs to escape a run-rule.

With their backs against the wall, the Buckeyes were held scoreless for the fourth consecutive inning and lost 11-2.

Game 3

In a back-and-forth offensive showdown, the Buckeyes prevailed, winning 14-11.

Milliken’s three home runs led Ohio State to 15 hits, its second-most hits in the Big Ten play.

Penn State started the series finale with a bang as outfielder Michela Barbanente blasted a grand slam in the first inning.

But Ohio State bounced back, scoring six straight runs, sparked by a two-run RBI triple from center fielder Sklyar Limon. In addition, Parisien and Milliken each launched solo home runs, giving the Buckeyes their first lead of the day, 6-4.

After Penn State regained its lead in the fourth, Ohio State responded with four runs of its own, led by Frye’s three-run RBI double.

The Nittany Lions scored one run in the fifth and sixth innings, but Milliken’s second blast of the day gave the Buckeyes a 12-9 lead heading into the final frame.

With two outs, Penn State looked like it would face a three-run deficit in its last at-bats.

But once again, Milliken delivered, with her third home run of the day.

Penn State scored twice in the bottom of the seventh, but it was not enough to overcome Milliken’s heroics, as the Buckeyes held on to win 14-11.

The No. 22 Buckeyes (33-10-1, 8-5 Big Ten) stay on the road to face Dayton (19-13, 9-4 Atlantic 10) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The in-state battle will stream on ESPN+.