After 23 combined runs in Saturday’s doubleheader against Purdue, the Buckeyes only plated two Sunday.

But the pair of runs was all Ohio State needed, as the Buckeyes shut out the Boilermakers 2-0 at Buckeye Field to extend their win streak to nine.

“Sometimes there will be days [when] the hitting is on and we score 15 runs and they score five. Or, some days, they score zero and we score two,” head coach Kirin Kumar said. “We will win every game if they score zero… in the end, we just want to win.”

Buckeyes pitcher Lorin Boutte tossed five scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and six walks. In relief, Kennedy Kay pitched the final two frames, surrendering just one hit in the process. Ohio State’s pitching also stranded nine Purdue runners on base.

“I think we’re together as one unit and our pitchers pulled ahead for us today,” Ohio State right fielder Taylor Cruse said. “We didn’t hit the best, but we still made do with what we needed to. Just staying as a team and playing together is the most important thing.”

Defensively, the Buckeyes played an error-free game — something Kumar said is pivotal in low-scoring affairs.

“[Our pitchers] just gave us a chance on defense, and that’s what they did,” Kumar said. “We made some great defensive plays. Things that you can’t defend are walks and home runs, and they did a great job [today].”

Cruse pushed the Buckeyes ahead in the third with a solo blast to left field. She said her mindset stepping up to the plate is to stay calm and be on time.

“Don’t make the moment bigger than it is; hit line drives and doubles every time,” Cruse said.

In the fourth, the Buckeyes had an opportunity to extend their lead following a Purdue error, but with two runners on, Ohio State stranded both on base.

Looking to add to their lead, left fielder Hadley Parisien sent a solo homer over left center field in the fifth, putting the Buckeyes up 2-0. However, Ohio State didn’t sustain its momentum, leaving two more runners on base.

Kay slammed the door on Purdue in the final two frames, picking up the program’s 41st win of the year and marking the first time the team has won 40 or more games in a season since 2009.

For its final series of the regular season, Ohio State (41-10-1, 14-5 Big Ten) will head to Urbana-Champaign, Illinois to take on the Fighting Illini (21-15, 5-13 Big Ten) Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.