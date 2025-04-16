Kansas City-based band Young Medicine will begin its latest tour in Columbus this week, complete with its signature synthesizers and visually dynamic light design.

The synthwave-metal group — comprised of drummer Michael McEvoy, lead guitarist and vocalist Josh Hurst and keyboardist and vocalist Bret Liber — will play the first show of “The Blood and Chrome” tour in Columbus, taking to the stage at Rumba Cafe — located at 2507 Summit St. — at 8 p.m. Thursday alongside Columbus-based band Pray For Sleep.

McEvoy said Young Medicine puts significant effort into show production — especially the use of lighting and fog machines — to make the concert experience more immersive for audience members.

“Some bands just go up there and play their songs, which is fine, but we try to actually put on a show,” McEvoy said. “Obviously, the music is a big part of it, but then production, lights, all that stuff, actually moving around, we try to do as much of that as we can.”

In contrast to many traditional bands, Young Medicine performs live with keyboards and lead guitar while using pre-recorded bass and guitar tracks, Liber said.

“A lot of bands got rid of keyboard players in the last 10 years and went to tracks, and we did the opposite,” Liber said. “We kept live keys and got rid of all the other instrumentalists.”

Hurst said the decision reflects how essential synthesizers are to shaping the band’s distinct synthwave-metal sound.

“What makes it unique versus other bands that incorporate different genres is how big a role the synth plays in our songs,” Hurst said. “It’s not like a flourish or a gimmick; it’s pretty integral to the songwriting, and we build around that a lot of times.”

Liber said the band members are especially excited for Thursday’s show because they plan to debut a new song titled “being alive is pretty much a constant stream of embarrassment,” which is set to release on all streaming platforms Friday.

Hurst said the band’s promoter discovered Pray For Sleep and recommended the group as the opening act for the show. Though Hurst admitted he hadn’t heard of the band before, he said he was instantly impressed by its sound.

“Once I checked them out, I was messaging these guys how good they were, and [Liber and McEvoy] both said that we should be letting them headline,” Hurst said.

In addition, McEvoy said Young Medicine and Pray For Sleep share many mutual friends in other bands, making the collaboration feel natural.

“They’ve played with a bunch of bands that we’re friends with, like Glasswaves and Midwinter,” McEvoy said. “I think their singer has a killer voice as well so, [I’m] kind of nervous to go after them.”

The show’s doors will open at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets can be purchased in advance via TicketWeb for $12 or at the door for the same price.

For more information about Young Medicine, visit the band’s website.