Last season, Jeremiah Smith lit the college football world on fire as a true freshman, rewriting record books and redefining what a first-year player can accomplish at Ohio State.

Now, many Buckeye fans have their eyes on another rising talent — cornerback Devin Sanchez.

Like Smith, Sanchez is hoping to make an immediate impact in his first year wearing scarlet and gray.

“What [Smith] did last year as a true freshman — being able to impact the team like that — obviously, I want that for myself,” Sanchez said. “I’m going to push myself to the limit and try to be on the field [in] year one — that’s the biggest reason I came here.”

The 18-year-old Houston native is the latest addition to Ohio State’s prestigious “Best in America” lineage of defensive backs. A five-star prospect and the No. 1 cornerback in the nation, according to 247 Sports, Sanchez arrived in Columbus with sky-high expectations.

But unlike Smith, who burst onto the scene from day one, Sanchez’s ascent might be more of a slow burn — a process defined by patience, development and earning his place in one of the most competitive position groups in the country.

For Sanchez, the main challenge of transitioning to college from high school — where he said he’s “been the man” for three years — will be starting from scratch once again.

Still, he’s no stranger to earning his stripes. At North Shore High School — a national powerhouse that regularly ranked among the top 15 teams in the country during Sanchez’s tenure — he had to fight his way up the depth chart before becoming one of the most dominant corners in the United States.

“I think my history is repeating itself,” Sanchez said. “When I went into high school, I was at the bottom and had to work my way up. I’m at the bottom here, so I [have] to work my way up to the top.”

With a crowded cornerback room led by veterans like Davison Igbinosun, Jermaine Matthews Jr. and Lorenzo Styles Jr., Sanchez is likely slotted as the No. 4 corner heading into the spring game. Nevertheless, head coach Ryan Day said the freshman’s diligent approach is exactly what the Buckeyes want to see.

“He’s out there competing, and he’s doing some good things,” Day said. “He’s also making some mistakes, and learning from that and growing. [Sanchez] has the right mindset and just needs to continue to get reps under his belt and grow from it.”

Co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton — a key figure in bringing Sanchez to Ohio State — echoed Day’s emphasis on balancing expectations with development.

“I don’t ever like to put expectations on guys; I like to let them go play,” Walton said. “But he’s doing well. He’s picking stuff up. He’s making some plays. But he still has some stuff to learn. We’re pleased with his progression so far.”

Regardless of the cornerback room, fan buzz or his five-star label, Sanchez knows nothing is just given at Ohio State. His focus isn’t on the hype, but rather on earning everything he deserves.

“Anybody can say, ‘Oh, he’s going to play this year,’ but I actually gotta prove it,” Sanchez said. “I just gotta come out here, work and earn that spot.”

It may not happen overnight, but Sanchez is betting on himself — and if history indeed repeats itself, it won’t be long before he climbs from the bottom and stakes his claim as the next breakout star in Columbus.