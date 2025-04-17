Charles Bolden Jr. — U.S. Marine major general, former NASA administrator and the spring 2025 commencement speaker — hopes to impart two lessons to graduating Buckeyes during his May 4 speech.

Never say never, and never underestimate your own abilities.

“Never let anybody tell you what you can and cannot do,” Bolden said. “You decide what your destiny is, and then you make it happen.”

Bolden — announced as this year’s spring commencement speaker March 17 — has a strong connection with university President Ted Carter Jr., as they both graduated from the United States Naval Academy, where Bolden received a Bachelor of Science in electrical science in 1968, per prior Lantern reporting.

“[Carter] was a dear friend and mentor to me while I was an administrator, and so, I’ve been very active with him and the team over at the John Glenn Center,” Bolden said.

Bolden said he is both excited and nervous about being the commencement speaker, especially when it comes to addressing graduates. Despite his own nerves, Bolden said he acknowledges the immense anxiety a new graduate might feel as they leave college and enter the workforce.

“I hope I’ll be able to bring some comfort and hope to the graduates and their families,” Bolden said.

Though Bolden never attended Ohio State himself, he said he has gained various experiences from the academy that can be applied to the typical Buckeye.

Bolden, who traveled to space four times during his 34 years in the Marine Corps and served as NASA’s first Black male administrator, said he didn’t set out to be an astronaut. Initially, Bolden said he believed his passion would come from following in the footsteps of Marine Corps Maj. John Riley and becoming a distinguished military leader.

“[Riley] reminded me of my father,” Bolden said. “He was tough and imminently fair, and four years later, when it came time to graduate and I thought about what I wanted to do, I decided I wanted to be like him.”

According to NASA’s website, after Bolden’s time at the Naval Academy, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps, where he completed flight training. From there, Bolden became a naval aviator, flying more than 100 combat missions in North and South Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Bolden was later nominated by former President Barack Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the 12th administrator of NASA, according to the NASA website. He began his duties July 17, 2009, and served until January 2017.

His contributions at NASA include an unprecedented landing on Mars with the Curiosity rover, the launch of a spacecraft to Jupiter, the enhancement of the nation’s fleet of Earth-observing satellites and continued progress toward the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, according to the NASA website.

Bolden said he ultimately found his passion in pursuing a career as an astronaut. Based on his personal experience, he said he wants Ohio State graduates to realize the path they have in mind may not be where they end up.

“I never, ever, ever dreamed or desired to be an astronaut,” Bolden said. “But I met someone who became a mentor and role model — the late great Dr. Ron McNair, who was an astronaut that we lost in the Challenger accident — and he became an inspiration to me.”

Additionally, Bolden said he wants graduates to realize no one’s opinions should stop them from pursuing their true dreams.

“Everybody wants to tell you what’s gonna be good for you, but there’s one person who knows what’s really good for you, and that’s you,” Bolden said.

Trevor Brown, dean of the John Glenn College of Public Affairs and a friend of Bolden due to their mutual connection with former Ohio Sen. John Glenn, said he feels Bolden has fully exemplified Ohio State’s motto of “education for citizenship.”

Brown also noted that Bolden has a commitment to personal growth through education and service toward the common good.

“He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, flew on the Space Shuttle and was the civilian leader of NASA,” Brown said. “All of this was in service to the greater good. He represents the best of us.”

In a statement provided by university spokesperson Chris Booker, Carter said the university is honored to have Bolden as this year’s commencement speaker, highlighting his exceptional leadership skills and dedication to serving his country.

“In every role throughout his distinguished career, he has elevated the United States’ safety, security and prosperity,” Carter said. “He perfectly embodies the Buckeye mission to serve a purpose greater than ourselves.”