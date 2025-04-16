A former Buckeye has officially found a new home in the pros.

Taylor Thierry — a Cleveland, Ohio, native and former Ohio State guard/forward from 2021-25 — was selected No. 36 overall in the third round of the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream Monday night.

Thierry’s selection makes her the 20th Ohio State player to be drafted into the WNBA.

In her four-year career with the Buckeyes, Thierry played in 131 games, averaging at least 10 points and five rebounds per game in her final three seasons. Shooting 59.7% from the field, she also ranks fifth in career field goal percentage at Ohio State.

In her senior season, Thierry was a 2025 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist and was named to the All-Big Ten Defensive Team.

Her 2.3 steals per game in 2024-25 not only led the Buckeyes, but also tied her for the most steals in the Big Ten. Overall, Thierry’s 234 career steals rank her No. 10 all-time in Ohio State history.

Now, Thierry will continue her basketball career in Atlanta as she looks to make an impact on the Dream.