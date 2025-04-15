After a hard-fought battle, Ohio State fell just short of a second straight title in their final game of the season.

The Buckeyes women’s hockey team finished second overall in both the NCAA and Women’s Collegiate Hockey Association, after falling 4-3 in overtime to No.1 Wisconsin in the National Championship March 23 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Though Ohio State lost the championship game, the Buckeyes were the only team to beat Wisconsin all season — and they did so not once, but twice.

Head coach Nadine Muzerall still holds the most wins in program history with multiple NCAA tournament appearances, also being nominated for the CCM/American Hockey Coaches Association 2024-25 Division I Women’s Ice Hockey Coach of the Year Award.

Muzerall acknowledged the agony that losing the title game caused the Buckeyes, but said regardless, she was proud of her team’s efforts.

“It’s very hard to explain how devastating and heartbreaking that was,” Muzerall said. “That one hurt a little bit to give up, but I think they’re unbelievable players. They took that on the chin, and now they just have a vendetta for next year.”

Notably, the Buckeyes are also excelling off the ice.

For the fourth year in a row, the women’s ice hockey squad took home the “Varsity O’ Cup” at the annual “Scarlet and Graymies” ceremony, which was held April 7. The award is given to the large-roster sport team with the highest GPA at Ohio State.

In addition, graduate forward Makenna Webster was awarded the Eugene D. Smith Award for a high level of character and leadership, according to the Ohio State Athletics website.

Junior forward Jocelyn Amos said leadership was key to the Buckeyes’ success this season.

“The biggest thing is just supporting each other through the ups and downs,” Amos said. “I think our upper class and group this year did a really good job of this, because we faced a lot of adversity that we hadn’t before.”

Junior defender Emma Peschel said the bond the team shared played a crucial role in pushing the program to new heights.

“We pride our team on being a family and being a tight-knit group,” Peschel said. “I think that the success from every single season comes from how tight our friendships and our relationships are.”

After their tough loss to the Badgers, the Buckeyes felt more motivated to come back even better next year and fight to reclaim their national title.

Muzerall said when it comes down to it, she always has the team in her best interests, believing that trust is the foundation of a great squad.

“At the end of the day, I’m all about the team,” Muzerall said. “I’m not about an individual person, and they know that, and they trust when I speak that it’s the truth, and it’s what’s best for the team.”

Amos also touched on what it means for her to be a Buckeye.

“I think overall, there’s no other place like OSU and this team I’m a part of,” Amos said. “The development we have is just something truly amazing, and you won’t find anything like it anywhere else.”

Ohio State now enters the off-season and has a chance to reset before returning even stronger next fall, Peschel said.

“Rest and recovery is important,” Peschel said. “It’s also good to get back on the ice, back in the weight room, and just get after it before August comes around, so we can be ready for the season to start.”