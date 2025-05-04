Despite the rain, almost 10,000 Buckeyes attended the 439th commencement ceremony at Ohio State.

As graduates and spectators covered themselves with ponchos and umbrellas, university speakers focused on community and appreciation on Sunday at the Ohio Stadium.

Of the 12,357 degrees and certificates awarded, 9,355 of those were in attendance at the Ohio Stadium on Sunday, Melissa Shivers, senior vice president for student life, said in her opening remarks. Included among the awarded degrees, 9,318 were bachelor’s and associate’s, 1,700 were master’s degrees, 975 were graduate professional degrees and 294 graduates received doctorates, Shivers said in her speech.

Shivers first addressed the graduating class and audience with a speech focused on loved ones, sacrifice and motivation for the incoming graduates.

“These amazing humans have successfully navigated the challenges and opportunities that are a natural part of obtaining a degree, and they have done it with great resilience, patience and perseverance,” Shivers said. “Nothing could deter them from their ultimate goal of becoming Buckeyes for life, starting today.”

Shivers then spoke to the audience, saying that “disruption will not be permitted.” This comes after multiple pro-Palestine protests and oppositions to Senate Bill 1 on campus.

After the National Anthem and prayer, Ohio State President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. introduced commencement speaker Charles Bolden Jr. — A U.S. Marine Maj. Gen., former NASA administrator and founder and CEO Emeritus of The Charles F. Bolden Group—Carter spoke on Bolden’s service, awards and experience. This resulted in him being awarded an honorary doctorate in 2017.

“He is a true honorary Buckeye, a living example of the power that each of us has to make a difference,” Carter said.

In his commencement speech, Bolden advised the graduates to stay passionate and driven and to maintain their democratic engagement, focusing on common themes of the U.S. Constitution and for graduates expect the unexpected.

“You are the ones who will build and strengthen bridges of understanding and cooperation here in America and around the world. It’s not always an easy thing to do, but it’s worth the effort,” Bolden said. “You never know where your friends and allies are going to come from, but you must always allow yourself to be surprised and receptive to others not like you.”

Next, Carter awarded Atul Gawande with an honorary degree in Doctor of Science. He is a physical, public health expert and author, according to an Ohio State press release.

Carter also gave three Distinguished Service Awards to Dr. William B. Farrar, Elizabeth B. Germain and Richard B. Germain. Farrar is a surgical oncologist, cancer researcher and medical administrator, while Elizabeth and Richard Germain donated funds to the James Cancer Hospital, Carter said.

Carter introduced the 2025 graduates by acknowledging their hard work and dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic and praised them for persevering.

“You’ve had to change direction on a moment’s notice, and I know that beyond the challenges that made it into the headlines, unless you’ve had to deal with your own private challenges, but you have responded as Buckeyes do,” Carter said. “You’ve worked hard, you’ve stayed the course, you’ve treated others with grace and compassion and deserve. And you’ve made it here to this day, your graduation.”