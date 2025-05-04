While the rain may have soaked the pitch, it couldn’t dampen Columbus’ offensive firepower.

The Crew rolled to a 4-2 win over Charlotte FC on Saturday night at Lower.com Field, with four players finding the back of the net.



Both teams came out aggressive, but Charlotte had the first big chance less than a minute in when Patrick Agyemang broke free on a fast break, only to sail his shot over the crossbar. Columbus slowly took control and piled up shot attempts.

Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina made three saves in eight minutes — even stopping one with his face — before Columbus broke through in the 25th minute. A deflected shot from Diego Rossi fell to Dylan Chambost, who buried the rebound for his first goal of the season.

It was a payoff that echoed the message from a recent conversation with head coach Wilfried Nancy.

“I spoke with coach during the week, and he asked me to go more towards the box,” Chambost said. “Maybe I heard the voice [from this week] during the game.”

Columbus maintained pressure, earning two corners — the second drawing a penalty in the box. Rossi converted from the spot to double the lead.

With seven minutes of stoppage time added, Charlotte found a spark before the break. A penalty by Crew wing back Yevhen Cheberko allowed left wing Wilfried Zaha to convert and cut the lead to 2-1.

Columbus led the stat sheet at halftime, with 12 total shots and nine on goal, compared to Charlotte’s five and one.

The Crew wasted little time regaining control. Six minutes into the second half, right midfielder Aziel Jackson ripped a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner to make it 3-1.

Nancy was impressed with how the team responded following their late first-half slip.

“They raised the intensity mentally, and they were able to stay on task and score,” Nancy said. “I really liked the reaction of the players.”

But Columbus let Charlotte hang around. In the 64th, a mishandle from goalkeeper Patrick Schulte led to an easy finish for Liel Abada, cutting it to 3-2.

The dagger came in the 81st, when left midfielder Max Arfsten sent in a cross that striker Jacen Russell-Rowe headed home, solidifying the Crew’s 4-2 victory.

Despite the finish, Russell-Rowe acknowledged his teammates for making it possible.

“It’s another great team goal,” Russell-Rowe said. “When it all comes together, it’s a beautiful thing.”

Columbus (7-3-1) will travel to face the Philadelphia Union (7-1-3) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Subaru Park.