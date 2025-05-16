Former Ohio State wrestler Kyle Snyder plans to plead guilty to disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, in his court appearance Sunday his attorney told 10TV.

Snyder was arrested May 9 by Columbus police during a prostitution sting after allegedly attempting to solicit a prostitute after responding to an online advertisement, according to previous Lantern reporting.

The Olympic gold medalist was one of 16 men arrested in the operation. As part of his plea, Snyder will likely be required to pay a fine and attend an educational program designed for individuals who attempt to solicit sex.