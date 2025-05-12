Olympic gold medalist and former Ohio State wrestling national champion Kyle Snyder was arrested May 9 in connection with a prostitution sting, according to WBNS-10TV.

Snyder, a three-time world champion, was taken into custody by the Columbus Division of Police’s Police and Community Together (PACT) unit during a sting operation on the city’s North Side. Authorities said he allegedly responded to an online advertisement and arranged to meet undercover officers at a hotel.

Police said Snyder exchanged money and solicited sexual acts from an undercover officer before being arrested on a charge of engaging in prostitution.

The arrest comes just days after Snyder signed a contract with Real American Freestyle Wrestling.