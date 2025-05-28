Jake Diebler is pulling back the curtain on Ohio State basketball’s rebuild — and he’s inviting fans to watch it unfold.

In his new series, The Film Room with Coach Diebler, the second-year head coach offers fans a rare look behind the curtain. More than tape sessions, the videos reveal a program in transition — and a coach determined to reshape Ohio State into a Big Ten contender.

“I’m really excited about this team,” Diebler told Lantern TV on April 25. “I think we’ve put together a roster that raises our level significantly. As we finish it out, I think we can compete at the top of the conference.”

As of May 28, four breakdowns have been released on Ohio State Hoops’ Instagram page, spotlighting three of the program’s transfer additions: Christoph Tilly, Brandon Noel and Gabe Cupps, along with incoming freshman A’mare Bynum.

Christoph Tilly (center, Santa Clara)

Tilly checks all the boxes Diebler laid out: size, skill and experience. The 7-foot senior has logged 86 college games and brings a modern, mobile game to a frontcourt that lost key pieces in the portal.

“We’ll run some five-out looks, and his ability to attack off the dribble is going to be critical,” Diebler said. “He’s comfortable with the ball in his hands and can drive past defenders.”

Tilly also offers traditional low-post scoring, an area Diebler identified as a weakness last season. He averaged 12.5 points and nearly five rebounds at Santa Clara and shot 32% from 3-point range — a number Diebler said the staff hopes to increase with greater volume.

Brandon Noel (forward, Wright State)

Ohio State needed a spark on offense, and Brandon Noel brings fuel.

The Wright State transfer averaged 19 points and 7.7 rebounds last season while shooting 37% from 3-point range for his career. He’s played in 97 college games and fits perfectly into Diebler’s model: skilled, seasoned and tough.

“Brandon’s versatility, size and skill set will elevate us offensively next season,” Diebler said. “He puts defenses into binds.”

Whether stretching the floor, battling inside or creating off the bounce, Noel provides a multidimensional threat that adds depth and versatility to the Buckeyes’ frontcourt.

Gabe Cupps (guard, Indiana)

Diebler’s connection to Gabe Cupps runs deep. “I’m really excited about Gabe — I recruited him out of high school,” he said.

The Indiana transfer brings IQ, composure and toughness to Ohio State’s backcourt. “I can’t wait for you to see how tough, and how smart he plays the game,” Diebler said.

Cupps appeared in 33 games as a freshman, starting 22, and averaged 2.6 points while shooting 36% from 3-point range. But his value goes beyond stats.

Diebler praised Cupps’ decision-making, especially in ball-screen actions, and his ability to let it fly from deep. “He’s a good shooter, he’s a proven shooter, but I think he’s going to make a jump because of how hard he works.”

Whether as a secondary ballhandler or a floor spacer, Cupps brings poise and playmaking that should complement guards Bruce Thornton and John Mobley.

A’mare Bynum (forward, Link Academy)

In a time where it seems like the transfer portal is all the talk, Diebler wants to let everybody know that the freshman can play too.

A’mare Bynum, a four-star recruit according to 247Sports, brings more than just raw talent — he plays with a polish and presence that’s uncommon for someone straight out of high school.

“He’s really gifted athletically, he’s got a great combination of size and physicality — but he plays the game like a vet,” Diebler said.

Standing at 6-foot-7, Bynum brings the kind of switchable versatility that coaches covet, but the layers of his game make Diebler especially excited. Whether operating in the paint, spacing the floor, or initiating offense on the perimeter, Bynum offers a blend of tools that fit seamlessly into Ohio State’s system.

“This will translate. This will translate in our league. This will translate in the system we play. I think that’s one of the things I’m most excited [for] about him,” Diebler said.