The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team is bringing some hardware back to Columbus.

After claiming the regular-season crown, the No. 5 Buckeyes secured their first Big Ten Tournament title with a 14-10 win over No. 3 Maryland on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The top-seeded Buckeyes were led offensively by attackman Garrett Haas, who recorded a hat trick and added an assist. He was followed by attackmen Alex Marinier and Jack McKenna, along with midfielders Liam White and Griffin Turner.

Goaltender Caleb Fyock tied his career high with 19 saves and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. Fyock was also recently named Big Ten Specialist of the Year.

Ohio State never trailed in the contest, opening with five goals in the first five minutes to grab a commanding 5-0 lead.

The Terrapins responded with four goals in the second quarter to narrow the Buckeyes’ lead.

Maryland’s push was met with three Ohio State goals to maintain control. At halftime, the Buckeyes led 9-5.

Defensively, Ohio State held firm, with no caused turnovers in the second quarter compared to Maryland’s three.

The Buckeyes continued to control possession in the third quarter and outscored Maryland 4-3 to extend their lead to 13-8 heading into the final 15 minutes.

The Terrapins added two more goals and the Buckeyes netted one in the fourth quarter to seal the 14-10 final score.

Looking ahead, the Buckeyes await the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal, set for 9 p.m. tonight. Winners of each first-round game will advance to the quarterfinals.