For the seventh consecutive year, Ohio State’s Master of Science in Nursing program was ranked in the nation’s top 10.

U.S. News & World Report released its annual graduate school rankings. This year, the program earned the No. 1 spot among all public universities. Administrators attribute this success to various factors.

Ohio State’s resources

“Many other universities don’t have the depth and breadth of expertise on one campus, and I think that speaks to Ohio State as a whole,” Kristine Browning, associate dean for graduate programs at the College of Nursing, said.

Rosie Zeno, assistant dean for advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) and master’s education in the College of Nursing, agreed with Browning, emphasizing the collaboration of colleges within the university as a factor in this accomplishment.

“We do benefit from being part of a world-class academic medical center and a university that values interdisciplinary collaboration because it truly takes a village to have excellence in our programs the way that we do,” Zeno said.

Esteemed faculty

The faculty within the college also bring a unique and educated perspective to their classrooms, Browning said.

“Many of our faculty serve in national leadership capacities and on many national boards in their respective clinical areas,” Browning said. “They really have the pulse on the newest ways of clinically teaching students with the best outcomes.”

The commitment of faculty creates an atmosphere for students to thrive academically, Browning added.

In addition to faculty, the college’s success relies on students and partners to thrive, Zeno said.

“It really is all about the students at the end of the day, and their passion, resilience and leadership is really at the heart of everything that we do,” Zeno said. “It’s also important to recognize the broader system of support that we have that makes this all happen. Our staff, alumni, donors, clinical partners and university leadership all contribute to our success.”

Continuous growth

The College of Nursing is constantly adapting masters program coursework to fit the needs of students and the workforce, Browning said.

“We are always looking for improvement with our faculty, our curriculum and our students,” Browning said. “I think our consistent commitment to addressing all of those things has kept our college and university at the top of the list.”

The impact of this ranking

Students, faculty and employers often look towards university rankings as a barometer for the academic rigor and potential success of a graduate, Browning said. The College of Nursing’s place on the leaderboard reaffirms its status as an academically successful institution, Browning said.

“I think our rankings can assure students and employers that our graduates are going to be on the cutting edge of providing world-class education in the future,” Browning said.

The increased position also revitalizes the Buckeye Spirit for current nursing students, Browning added.

“The rankings validate the quality of our program for prospective students and top tier faculty,” Zeno said. “I think it also reinforces the Buckeye Pride among our current students and alumni.”

This award was a source of pride for the entire College of Nursing, all of which played a role in the success of the program, Browning said.

“It’s tremendous, and it is really a reflection of the entire team,” Browning said. “This level of accomplishment could never be due to one or two faculty or leaders. You are only as strong as your entire team and so we have a spectacular team of faculty and staff that are contributing to the mission of the college.”

Zeno agreed, emphasizing the deeper significance of the recognition as a validation of the dedication of the team.

“It really is incredibly meaningful to us,” Zeno said. “We have devoted our careers to advancing nursing education, so to see our collective work recognized in this way is humbling and inspiring and affirming that we are meeting our goal of producing exceptional clinicians and healthcare leaders and that’s being recognized on a national scale.”

Next steps

The College of Nursing plans to continue providing unparalleled education for its students through continuous reflection and positive change, Browning said.

“We are always looking for ways to improve and it’s really that continual self assessment everyday to see how we can do things better,” said Browning. “You’re only a student once, maybe twice, in your lifetime, so we need to prepare students who are going to be in the healthcare arena to be lifelong learners.”

The drive to keep improving comes from the desire to grow and academically succeed, Browning said.

“It’s a moment of pride for our whole buckeye community here at the College of Nursing,” Browning said. “It certainly reflects our dedication, our commitment, our success and our high standards, and hopefully it energizes us to keep pushing forward in maintaining that excellence and our identity as national leaders in nursing education.”