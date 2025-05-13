Ohio State women’s basketball head coach Kevin McGuff was arrested May 6 and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, according to Dublin Mayor’s Court records.

McGuff was driving near his home when he struck several curbs and drove onto a lawn, according to media reporters, which cited a Dublin Police report.

McGuff, who has been at Ohio State since 2013, is slated for a court appearance Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in Dublin Mayor’s Court.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics released a statement Monday acknowledging the arrest.

“The department is in communication with Coach McGuff and monitoring the situation closely,” according to the statement. “This is an ongoing, personal legal matter, and the department will share additional information at the appropriate time.”

McGuff has has guided the program to a record of 224-109 and eight NCAA Tournament appearances. He was named 2024 Big Ten Coach of the Year.