The Kentucky-based Chris Linton Band will perform their first-ever show in Columbus at the Rambling House Friday with an opening performance from Columbus-based country musician Dan Wallace. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m.

Linton said his band has found success in Kentucky and are excited to bring their music to Columbus. Linton describes their sound as a mix of traditional country and rock.

“We just mixed everything classic, country and rock, that’s what I go with,” Linton said. “People say outlaw country, but I don’t like to say that because I’m not an outlaw, but I’ll take what I can get.”

Wallace said having a similar style to Linton makes him a good fit for the opening act.

“Chris and I are more cut from the old school cloth, the traditional country sound. We’re not really into the whole new wave country, the pop country you’re hearing on the radio now,” Wallace said. “In today’s country, you don’t find a lot of traditional artists that stick true to that real country sound, so it’s really exciting for me to finally meet somebody that’s in that same vein.”

Wallace said when he is on stage, he tries to be as entertaining as possible and create a high-energy environment for the audience.

“It’s just about the entertainment. I like to be high energy, especially in my full band shows. We’re kind of known for that and jumping around everywhere,” Wallace said. “We’ll go out and stand in the middle of the crowd and do some fun stuff like that, but it’s all about connecting with our fans and making it as one one-on-one as possible.”

Linton said his band recently released an EP titled “Barely Gettin’ By,” which he produced independently.

“Man, honestly, it’s doing very great,” Linton said. “Now our band [has] over 40 thousand streams and we landed an England gig off of it.”

Wallace said he is currently recording a new acoustic album.

“I’ve got a 12-song album that I’m self-producing, cutting right now, that I’m looking to release in January. It’s front to back all traditional country style, and it’s an unplugged album,” Wallace said. “I just want something raw, with acoustic music being so intimate and storytelling.”

The Rambling House is located at 310 E. Hudson St. Tickets can be purchased in advance through the Rambling House website for $15 plus fees or at the door for $15.