





















The stifling heat wasn’t enough to slow down a scorching first-half offensive attack from the Columbus Crew.

Columbus defeated Atlanta United FC 3-1 on Wednesday night at Lower.com Field, fueled by a two-goal performance from center forward Jacen Russell-Rowe.

After not starting the past three matches, Russell-Rowe responded to a challenge from head coach Wilfried Nancy.

“He really challenged me coming into this game,” Russell-Rowe said. “He called me out in front of the whole team, so I’m happy I was able to accept the challenge and have a good performance.”

Both teams started the game with a methodical approach, taking their time to set up offensive formations and feel each other out.

Columbus found early success penetrating Atlanta’s back line, racking up eight shots in the first 20 minutes, but had no goals to show for it.

That would all change three minutes later.

Crew right back Andrés Herrera worked his way down the sideline and received a lofted pass over the United defense, burying his first goal of the season to give Columbus a 1-0 lead.

Holding a one-goal lead, Columbus continued to pressure Atlanta.

In the 32nd minute, Russell-Rowe received a pass in stride, setting him up to score from the right side of the box to the lower left zone of the net, making the score 2-0 Crew.

The 22-year-old wasn’t done.

Ten minutes later, he blasted another shot past United goalkeeper Brad Guzan, giving Columbus a commanding three-goal lead.

The Crew statistically dominated Atlanta through the first 45 minutes of play, outshooting United 14 to 3, while also controlling possession of the ball for 60.7% of game time.

Goalkeeper Evan Bush credited the collective effort on both ends of the pitch.

“It’s not just the guys defensively or the midfielders,” Bush said. “But the guys on the top that are doing the pressing, the counter pressing and back pressing, and really set the tone for us.”

Columbus eased into the second half with a slower tempo, while Atlanta pressed to spark a comeback.

In the 56th minute, United finally broke through. Right-wing back Brooks Lennon scored with his right foot from the center of the box, cutting the Columbus lead to two.

Despite giving up the goal, Columbus remained undeterred and thoroughly controlled the rest of the game, finishing the night outshooting Atlanta 20-9 and ending with 62.1% of possession.

The Crew (9-3-7) return to action Sunday, hosting the Philadelphia Union (12-3-4) at 6 p.m. at Lower.com Field.