















After experiencing one of the longest winless streaks in club history, Columbus delivered a resounding message to the rest of MLS on Sunday: they’re back.

The Crew defeated the top-ranked Eastern Conference Philadelphia Union 1-0 Sunday night at Lower.com Field behind a stifling defensive performance to pick up their third straight win.

Crew right wing back Mohamed Farsi was pleased to see everyone step up defensively in their roles.

“Our backline was good. Our frontline was good to press as well,” Farsi said. “Everybody did a great job…it was good collective work today.”

The first half did not provide much to remember until the final minutes.

Both Columbus and Philadelphia were patient in their attacks, hoping to find the perfect opportunity to strike.

On the defensive end, the two clubs were extremely physical, resulting in 10 penalty fouls for the Union and nine fouls for the Crew. Philadelphia also received three yellow cards awarded to right back Alejandro Bedoya in the first minute, center midfielder Jesus Bueno in the 32nd minute, and center back Jovan Lukic in the 35th minute.

It was not until three minutes of stoppage time were added that Columbus found their moment to jump ahead.

Farsi received a pass from left wing back Lassi Lappalainen as he streaked down the field, filling an open lane, blasting a one-footed shot past Union goalkeeper Andre Blake in the 45 ‘+2 minute. The go-ahead goal was Farsi’s first of the 2025 season.

With the one-goal lead, Columbus outshot Philadelphia five to two and controlled possession of the ball for 63.2% of the half.

Unfortunately for the Crew, all their momentum was brought to a halt by a weather delay that spanned nearly an hour.

Columbus center midfielder Sean Zawadzki commented on the difficulties of staying ready during a delay.

“It’s always a little frustrating when stuff like that happens, but it’s out of our control,” Zawadzki said. “It’s just how can you mentally prepare yourself to come out in the second half and give what you can, knowing that happened.”

With play resuming to begin the second half, the weather delay seemed to play a factor. Both clubs appeared out of rhythm, with neither side attempting a shot in the first twenty minutes of the half.

In the 67th minute, Philadelphia came within inches of tying the game on a corner kick opportunity, but Columbus was able to clear the ball just before crossing the white goal line.

In the final minute of stoppage time, Philadelphia had one last chance for an equalizer with a free kick. Bueno’s header attempt sailed out of bounds, ending the game and Philadelphia’s 11-game unbeaten streak.

Columbus controlled the ball for 59.8% of the game and did not allow Philadelphia to get a single shot on target.

The Crew (10-3-7) will travel out west to play the Seattle Sounders (8-6-5) next Sunday at 5:00 p.m. from Lumen Field.