When once-acclaimed television shows are met with unprecedented criticism, it can be seen as a death sentence. But taking that reception and using it to fuel new storylines — reinstating a long-lost sense of passion and enthusiasm — is what signifies creative genius.

FX’s “The Bear” tackles this challenge head-on in its fourth season premiere, “Groundhogs,” which was released on Hulu Wednesday, along with nine other episodes.

The series debuted in 2022 and follows the story of chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, played by Emmy-winning actor Jeremy Allen White. In season one, Carmy is portrayed to be a grief-stricken man dealing with his brother Michael’s (Jon Bernthal) suicide.

Subsequently, Carmy inherits Michael’s family-style sandwich shop, The Beef. He hires sous chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) in the hopes of turning the store into something great. Within this, Carmy begins to chase the goal that he and his brother had once shared — opening a restaurant of their own.

The critically acclaimed second season of “The Bear” depicts Carmy and Sydney working together to create a place of their own — in the establishment that was once The Beef — called The Bear. The journey is a long and winding one but it is also extremely rewarding. The season features innovative episodes such as “Fishes,” an hour-long Christmas flashback special showcasing the chaos of the Berzatto family and “Forks,” a hero’s journey taken by Carmy’s honorary cousin and Michael’s best friend Richard (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), also known as “Richie.”

In the third season, “The Bear” loses sight of what it once was. The characters are reeling from the eruption that was The Bear’s opening night. Hurtful words were exchanged — or more appropriately, screamed — and Carmy is at his lowest mentally. The season drags along as its characters drown in the current of their former success, one by one.

The downfall of the third season was a direct result of the success of those prior. “The Bear” received acclaim for its depictions of family — the contrast between the one we’re born into and that of which we build for ourselves. But within this, it also tackles grief.

When we catch a glimpse of Michael smiling back at Carmy, as instrumentals build and warmth floods the scene, we feel hopeful. But when we watch present-day Carmy crash and burn as a result of his mental instability, we’re left feeling washed up. After watching season three, it felt as though all hope was lost for the series.

The fourth installation of “The Bear” was filmed back-to-back with the third. The season’s release was highly anticipated, as audiences pondered if the third season was simply a buildup for its fourth to fly higher than ever.

The season premiere establishes high hopes as it reinstates the familiar drive for success that once made this series something to root for.

“The Bear” functions best when it is under the pressure of the clock. The ticking of time passing is a reflection of the series’ fundamental message — every second counts.

Season four opens with a blank slate and the sound of that all too familiar ticking clock. It’s atmospheric and cold. Then, there’s an abrupt shift — we’re met with the face that has haunted the narrative for the past three years, Michael.

The opening scene is deeply welcoming and heartfelt. Carmy and Michael can be seen cooking together as they discuss the nature of restaurants and what they can provide for people. “Restaurants are special places,” Carmy says earnestly. He then pitches his idea to Michael — to open a restaurant of their own. “It’s gnarly, and it’s brutal, and it’s specific, and not everybody can do it, but I can do it, Mike,” Carmy claims.

This scene portrays an aspect of the series that it has been massively acclaimed for: its dialogue. As Carmy and Michael continue their discussion — now a debate — they curse, talk over one another and raise their voices, just as any pair of bickering siblings would. It’s extremely natural and has a gritty quality to it that feels incredibly authentic.

As Carmy pitches this restaurant, which he has dubbed Mickey’s, it’s clear that it is the exact opposite of The Bear. Carmy describes someplace warm and inviting that plays quality music and feels like home. The Bear, as we know it to be, is cold, harsh, uncoordinated and chaotic. This puts into perspective the fundamental question of the episode: Can The Bear change for the better?

Then, Carmy’s alarm goes off and he is awoken from his dream to his nightmare. As he slumps off the couch and makes his way to his kitchen counter, we see a crumpled newspaper containing a review of The Bear. It’s not a pleasant one.

In The Bear’s kitchen, Carmy paces, seemingly contemplating how the restaurant has gone off the rails so severely. Then, Sydney enters the scene. As the two face one another, Carmy rubs a fist over his heart in a circular motion — the sign for “sorry” in ASL. This sign has been established as a universal code in the kitchen as a way to promptly move on from a problem with ease.

However, Sydney rejects this. “You’re gonna have to be a little more specific,” she jabs. This is a much-needed rebuttal, as the overuse of this sign has resulted in a distinct lack of communication amongst the restaurant’s staff. While Sydney still seems withdrawn from her relationship with Carmy — after receiving an alternate job offer in the season three finale — there appears to be a glimpse of hope for a rekindling, as long as true communication and growth are pursued.

Sydney points out Carmy’s need for chaos in the kitchen as well as his own belief that he thrives amid dysfunction. She shoots this notion down, reassuring him that he can be great on his own. This is a direct assessment of the focal issue from the third season, which felt more like a sinking ship rather than a steady boat treading onward. The acknowledgement of this plot device, which caused season three to get stuck in place, feels like a step forward in season four. It’s as though the series is assuring viewers that it can and will be better this time around.

While the series has faced criticism for being labeled as a comedy — specifically at the Emmys, as the show is closer to being a drama — this episode features quick quips, most noticeably from Cicero “Uncle Jimmy” (Oliver Platt) and Neil “Fak” (Matty Matheson), in an enlightening, yet overwhelming and grim moment.

As the rest of The Bear’s staff has gathered in the kitchen, Cicero sets forth the driving narrative for the season: they’re running out of money. The restaurant is proving itself to be more expensive than it can keep up with. Cicero — who funded the installation of the restaurant — brings in a large timer to hang on the wall of the kitchen. The clock is set at 1,340 minutes — about two months — after which the restaurant must cease operation.

This makes the goal of this fourth season quite clear: a change must be made.

Within this, the core characters of the series, such as Carmy, Richie and Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), all recognize their shortcomings. The notion of time running out reinstates a fresh sense of purpose and ambition within them. They have all made mistakes — many of which resulted in The Bear’s less-than-savory review — but are willing to reevaluate their system.

Despite the team deciding against the idea of new hires, Richie states that he knows exactly who to bring in — the staff from Ever, the fine-dining restaurant where Richie completed his training in the season two episode “Fishes.” Within this, The Bear begins to establish their new routine as they work together to assert timeliness and efficiency in the kitchen.

“The Bear” thrives when it focuses on its core themes of found family and togetherness. In this season premiere, the series meal preps a familiar dish — one that audiences once savored and have time and time again returned for.

Rating: 3.5/5