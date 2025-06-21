crime in black font on yellow background

Credit: Lantern File Photo

Former Ohio State football player Kirk Barton was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide following an early Saturday morning crash in Dublin. 

According to Dublin Police, Barton’s Ford pickup truck struck a vehicle driven by Ethan Wence Perry, 24, who died at the scene. The collision took place at 2:56 a.m. on West Bridge Street, just west of Franklin Street. 

Barton was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released. Barton has since been transferred to Franklin County Jail. 

In 2007, Barton was named as an All-American for being one of the top tackles in college football, according to Buckeye Rosters.

His first court appearance will take place June 23 in Franklin County Municipal Court. 