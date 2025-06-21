Former Ohio State football player Kirk Barton was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide following an early Saturday morning crash in Dublin.

According to Dublin Police, Barton’s Ford pickup truck struck a vehicle driven by Ethan Wence Perry, 24, who died at the scene. The collision took place at 2:56 a.m. on West Bridge Street, just west of Franklin Street.

Barton was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released. Barton has since been transferred to Franklin County Jail.

In 2007, Barton was named as an All-American for being one of the top tackles in college football, according to Buckeye Rosters.

His first court appearance will take place June 23 in Franklin County Municipal Court.