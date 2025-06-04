Ohio State added another piece to its 2025–26 roster Tuesday with the commitment of German wing Mathieu Grujicic.

Grujicic, an 18-year-old, 6-foot-6 guard, played for FC Barcelona II this past season, averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from 3-point range. He also helped lead FC Barcelona’s under-19 team to a national championship, scoring 20 points in the title game and earning MVP honors.

A standout on the international stage, Grujicic earned MVP recognition at the Basketball Without Borders Europe camp and the Adidas Next Generation Tournament’s Ulm qualifiers.

Grujicic joins fellow incoming freshman Myles Herro as part of Ohio State’s backcourt additions. With guards Bruce Thornton and John Mobley Jr. returning and Taison Chatman and Gabe Cupps recovering from injury, Grujicic adds depth and versatility to head coach Jake Diebler’s backcourt rotation.

Grujicic becomes the second international prospect to commit to Ohio State in as many years, following Serbian center Ivan Njegovan in 2024.