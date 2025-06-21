Buckeye Country Superfest returns to Ohio Stadium Saturday for its 10th annual festival. Following an official tailgate — with live performances — beginning at 10 a.m., doors for the main event open at 2 p.m., with performances running until 11 p.m.

This year, the event is a double headliner — Kane Brown and Jelly Roll. The festival will also have performances by Megan Moroney, Dasha, Treaty Oak Revival and Vincent Mason, according to the BCS website.

The festival coincides with a looming heatwave, with temperatures expected to reach the mid 90s — averaging 94 degrees Fahrenheit — amidst clear and sunny skies. An extreme heat watch has been issued by the National Weather Service beginning on Sunday, however Saturday is still anticipated to reach up to 90 F.

There are a few things guests should know before they go.

Matt Gatto, chief venue officer for Columbus Arenas Sports & Entertainment, said guests should dress accordingly for the heat.

“They should make sure they wear loose fitting clothing, cool clothing, something to cover their head is always great, if they can do that,” Gatto said. “Cooling towels are also permitted in the stadium. We’ll also permit clear plastic water bottles — empty — in the stadium, and then there are fill stations throughout the stadium, and those fill stations are free.”

Ross Bjork, Ohio State’s athletic director, said in an interview that staying hydrated is a key safety precaution in the extreme weather.

“Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate,” Bjork said. “Pace yourself. I think that’s important to know tomorrow.”

Gatto said there’s an estimated crowd size of 60,000 people, taking up more than half of the stadium’s capacity of about 100,000.

He said plenty of EMS will be on site as well.

“We’re used to dealing with large crowds in the summertime because, you know, the first part of Ohio State’s football season is September, right?” Gatto said. “So, we’re used to doing that. Columbus Fire [Department] knows how to handle the situation, along with the [American] Red Cross we have there as well.”

Non-aerosol sunscreen will be permitted in the venue, though it cannot be carried in a bag, according to the BCS website.

Cooling fans will also be scattered throughout the stadium, according to the Ohio State official athletics website.

Guests will not be allowed to re-enter the stadium if they leave, the BCS website states. The stadium is cashless and bags larger than 5” x 8” x 1” will not be permitted.

Additional information on the festival, as well as the stadium’s policies, can be found on the BCS website and Ohio State’s official athletics website.