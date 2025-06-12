Jia Shi is an incoming fourth-year at Ohio State majoring in strategic communication with a minor in international relations and diplomacy. As an international student from China, she is passionate about cross-cultural understanding and global development.

To the Editor,

As a college student from China studying in the United States, I’ve come to appreciate the important role U.S. foreign assistance plays in promoting stability and security, both globally and here at home.

Recent global challenges, from public health emergencies to humanitarian crises, remind us that what happens overseas often impacts communities everywhere. U.S. investments in international development, which make up only a small portion of the federal budget, help prevent conflict, reduce poverty and disease and support education and economic opportunity. These efforts not only uplift vulnerable populations abroad but also address the root causes of global instability.

Supporting the International Affairs Budget is not just an act of compassion. It is a strategic investment in a safer, more connected world. In today’s complex international environment, consistent and transparent foreign aid programs can strengthen U.S. partnerships, promote peace and reinforce shared security goals.

I’m grateful to Representative Joyce Beatty for her leadership and commitment to global engagement. I hope she and her colleagues will continue to support strong investments in the International Affairs Budget. In an increasingly globalized world, international engagement matters more than ever.

Sincerely,

Jia Shi