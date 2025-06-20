











































While there are several Juneteenth events taking place all across Columbus, one venue stands out from the rest — the historic Lincoln Theatre, which has served as a cultural hub for African-American communities since its opening in 1928.

The Lincoln Theatre — located at 769 E. Long St. — held its commemoration for Juneteenth Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. The event offered a variety of educational activities for participants to take part in, including a dance workshop, quilt-making, an art gallery and a culture tasting lab, according to the theater’s Facebook page.

On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, where they shared news of the Emancipation Proclamation, about two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the proclamation declaring all slaves in Confederate states were to be freed, according to the National Museum of African American History & Culture.

In 1866, Juneteenth celebrations officially began in Texas and made their way throughout the country in commemoration of the abolishment of slavery. It was declared a federal holiday in 2021 under President Joe Biden’s term.

Participants at the commemoration learned the history of quilt code, a hidden form of communication thought to be used in the Underground Railroad to guide slaves to northern states. They would communicate through their quilts using shapes and codes that showed them how to get north.

Tress Augustine, who led the activity, taught both the history of the code as well as showed participants how to create their own quilts. The theater’s Loge lobby was made into an art gallery with mixed media canvases lining the area.

Rhamundo Imani, a chef at Blackman Agency culinary service offerings, served guests fried chicken, green beans, potato salad and cornbread.

The Cardinal Health Ballroom had many different activities. Lapa skirts — an African wrap skirt typically worn while dancing — were actively being sewn by Diane Ivery, whom the community refers to as “Ladybug,” according to Quianna Simpson, the theater’s program director.

Drums played as members of the Thiossane West African Dance Institute hosted a dance class. Simeon Peters led the instruction, teaching participants Yoruban cultural dances — which honor different deities, or orishas.

The backs of their shirts read, “We are the village, the eye never forgets what the heart has seen / Be the well that others drink from.”

The celebration ended at 2 p.m. following community performances from Ladies of the Lincoln, a singing trio representing the theater, the Lincoln Theatre Dance Initiative, a new dance group through the theater and Dance Elite Performance Academy, a local dance school.

Speakers in between acts talked about the history of the Lincoln — it’s an African-American owned theater in a historically African-American district, according to Heritage Ohio — and quilt code, as well as the importance of maintaining family relations and passing on their history.

“I want to remind you that the river of resistance has been steady from 1619 until today,” Tess “Auntie” Augustine, one of the speakers, said. “It doesn’t have to be a riot to cause a change. Sometimes, it’s just making sure that the story has been told.”