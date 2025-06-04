Ohio Stadium will undergo renovations in 2026, including the addition of new premium seating in the south end zone, according to a news release issued Tuesday by Ohio State.

“We’re proud to introduce a premium seating area on the field level in the south end zone of Ohio Stadium — an investment that reflects our deep commitment to enhancing the fan experience,” said Ross Bjork, Ohio State’s senior vice president and athletics director. “This addition is designed for passionate members of Buckeye Nation, bringing greater comfort, improved access to the field, and a wider range of seating options to better serve even more fans.”

The renovation will include the construction of nine field-level suites and 400 chair-back seats above them. Fans seated in the new section will have access to the 1922 Club, a hospitality space featuring food and beverage service, private restrooms and a climate-controlled environment. Entry to the section will come through the same tunnel the Buckeyes use to take the field.

The stadium, which first opened in 1922, has undergone several renovations over the years. Bjork said the latest round is part of a broader effort to modernize the iconic venue without compromising its legacy.

“This marks a key step in the ongoing evolution of Ohio Stadium,” Bjork said. “It’s about ensuring that this iconic and wonderful venue continues to grow while honoring the traditions that make it so special.”

As part of the updates, the Ohio State University Marching Band will return to the north end of the stadium — its home prior to 2001. According to university officials, the move is intended to improve sound projection and create a more intense atmosphere for opposing teams.

Additionally, a new audio system, including upgraded microphones designed to improve overall sound clarity, will be installed ahead of the 2025 season.