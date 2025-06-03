Ohio State men’s basketball has added another key piece to its 2025-26 roster with the commitment of guard Myles Herro, he tells On3 Sports.

Herro, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, hails from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is the younger brother of NBA guard and former Kentucky standout Tyler Herro.

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in his senior campaign at Whithall.

With Herro’s commitment, Ohio State now has two players in its 2025 recruiting class, joining forward A’mare Bynum. The class experienced a recent shake-up after it was reported that guard Dorian Jones will not join the team this upcoming season as previously expected.