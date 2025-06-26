Olivia Fosson, a law student at Ohio State, will represent Ohio in the Miss America competition after being crowned Miss Ohio on June 21.

Fosson performed “The Jewel Song” from “Faust” on Fridays’ talent show. An operatic performance, the piece earned her first place as the preliminary talent winner. She is a musical theater graduate from Oklahoma City University, according to an article from The Columbus Dispatch.

This is the third year that she has competed in Miss Ohio, following being the runner-up at last year’s competition. She first participated in Miss Ohio’s Teen, Fosson said.

Growing up, Fosson said that she saw the “glitz and glamor” of Miss America as she would watch it at home with her mom, but since she was from Appalachia, felt that it would be out of reach for her.

“When I was a junior in high school, I started looking for ways to earn scholarships for college and become more involved in my community,” Fosson said in a statement. “I knew I wanted to study music in college, and I had a deep love for my hometown and all the people in it.”

Friends and family began to encourage her to join the teen division of the Miss America Opportunity, and she “instantly” fell in love with the program.

“I loved performing on stage, sharing my story and meeting so many inspiring, passionate women,” Fosson said.

Fosson said that she was humbled to be able to serve as Miss Ohio 2025, but didn’t realize when she joined that she would build important life skills and make lifelong friends along the way.

“Although only one woman walks away with the crown, every single woman on the stage walks away with something far more valuable—27 sisters across the state,” Fosson said.

Fosson said she is proud to represent Appalachian Ohio through this win, being the first Miss Ohio from Lawrence County.

“My mission is two-fold: to share with people the beauty and soul of Appalachia, and to show young Appalachian girls that they, too, can do big things.”

To follow along with Fosson as she prepares for Miss America, view the Miss Ohio Instagram here.