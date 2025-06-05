Dorian Jones, the top-rated recruit in Ohio for the 2025 class, has requested his release from Ohio State and is reopening his recruitment, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Jones, a four-star guard from Richmond Heights High School in Cleveland, was the second-highest-ranked member of the Buckeyes’ 2025 incoming class. The 6-foot-3 prospect is rated No. 1 in the state and No. 84 nationally, according to 247Sports.

The news follows a since-deleted Instagram post Jones shared Friday, in which he announced he would not be enrolling at Ohio State as expected. Instead, Jones said he plans to take a developmental year before beginning his college career.

“As I reflect on my development, this next year is an opportunity for me to grow more prior to college,” Jones wrote in the post. “I won’t be enrolling at Ohio State this year, but I look forward to continuing our relationship.”

Just five days later, Jones ended that relationship.

Jones originally committed to Ohio State last July, choosing the Buckeyes over offers from Rutgers, Michigan and Missouri, among others.

The Buckeyes are now left with just two high school recruits in their 2025 class: forward A’mare Bynum and guard Myles Herro.