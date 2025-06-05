One week before Pride Month began, Ohio State deactivated the university’s LGBTQ+ website.

The university’s LGBTQ page offered resources, support, education and different health and wellness initiatives all linked to the main LGBTQ page. Students could visit this page to learn about upcoming pride events, workshops and courses the university has around the LGBTQ community.

In addition to resources for the community, the website had information related to mental and sexual health, and resources for substance abuse support. LGBTQ allies could also visit the page to access resources for themselves.

The removal of the LGBTQ website follows changes after the “Enact Advance Ohio Higher Education Act”, or Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), was signed into law by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, per prior Lantern reporting. This bill bans diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programming and limits the teaching of controversial subjects. If Ohio public education institutions fail to comply with these requirements, they risk losing state funding.

“Ohio State announced an initial reorganization of DEI programs in February and subsequently sunsetted the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and Center for Belonging and Social Change,” Ben Johnson, university spokesperson, said in an email. “Our review is ongoing, and we have been providing updates throughout the process. The LGBTQ webpage was deactivated last week as part of the ongoing transition and review.”

The website shows to be last active on May 25, according to the internet archives.

Johnson said that the university has more than 1,400 student organizations which expand their services to all students, and some that provide safe spaces for LGBTQ students. At the moment, the university is unaware of the programs that will be available this upcoming semester due to changes in the DEI program.

“Keep in mind that we are in the process of implementing the law, and our review of DEI programming is ongoing,” Johnson said in an email. “It’s too soon to say what exact programs and services will be available in the fall.”

There are still resources for the LGBTQ community linked to Ohio State’s Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies website.

“Senate Bill 1 requires equality of opportunity without regard to specific protected classes,” Johnson said in an email. “Ohio State remains committed to supporting all of our students.”

The Lantern is trying to seek further comments and reactions to the site’s removal.