One person is left injured after a shooting in University District this Sunday morning, according to reports from 10TV.

According to 10TV, officers with the Columbus Division of Police (CPD) were called at 12:50 a.m. with a report of a shooting. The shooting took place at East 14th Avenue and North High Street, which is located by the Ohio Union.

One individual was transported to the Wexner Medical Center in critical condition, according to reports from 10TV.

Police have arrested a person who is connected with the incident, and the suspect is currently being held in custody, according to FOX 28.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated when The Lantern obtains more information.