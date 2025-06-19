Peter Mohler, executive vice president for the Enterprise for Research, Innovation and Knowledge at Ohio State and former interim provost, will depart the university this summer to become the president of the University of Alabama.

“We congratulate Dr. Peter Mohler on his appointment as the 30th president of the University of Alabama,” Chris Booker, university spokesperson, said in an email. The university announced Mohler’s departure in a news release Monday.

Booker said Mohler also briefly served as acting president of Ohio State in fall 2023, before Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. stepped into office.

According to his Ohio State profile, Mohler’s experience leading both academic and medical research initiatives has garnered university and national attention. He has won multiple awards, including being named a Pew Scholar and Outstanding Investigator of the American Heart Association. In addition, he has over 250 publications including manuscripts about mechanisms underlying abnormal heart rhythms and heart failure in adolescents.

“Dr. Mohler joined the university as the director of Dorothy M. Davis Heart and Lung Research Institute and subsequently served as chair of the Department of Physiology and Cell Biology and vice dean of research in the College of Medicine,” said Booker.

In Mohler’s new role as president of the University of Alabama, which begins July 21, Mohler will oversee a flagship institution with more than 40,000 students and will play a central role in advancing the university’s research and academic mission.



The University of Alabama formally announced his appointment in a news release Monday.

At Ohio State, Mohler also serves as chief scientific officer for the Wexner Medical Center, providing an important connection to their research and innovation efforts across all Ohio State’s campuses and the medical center, according to his Ohio State profile.

“We will have more details on his transition as they become available,” said Booker.