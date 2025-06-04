Tau Epsilon Phi, a national fraternity with a strong presence at Ohio State, recently partnered with Connector Technologies to give its active members a new way to stay connected long after graduation.

The fraternity, also called TEP, announced the launch of the TEP Connector on May 6 in a press release. It’s described as a custom-branded networking app designed to help current members and alumni build professional connections, find support in new cities and maintain lifelong bonds.

After using an access code specifically for TEP members, users can access AI-focused features that highlight brothers nearby, recommend valuable connections and even send alerts when familiar faces are close.

One of the app’s most unique tools is its “value score” feature, which helps filter out irrelevant messages and spam, allowing members to primarily focus on the most meaningful connections.

Matt Tursi, director of chapter services for Tau Epsilon Phi, said in a press release that it is important to continue creating meaningful opportunities and maintaining powerful connections based on common experiences and interests. This gives post-grads a chance to meet potential mentors, colleagues and friends.

“Imagine moving to a new city and being able to easily find a group of brothers,” said Tursi in a press release. “It’s an instant network that can only be powered by something like TEP Connector.”

Connector Technologies, the company behind the app, specializes in AI-driven, location-based networking platforms. By partnering with Tau Epsilon Phi, they hope to see exponential growth in real-life connections.

“Fraternal organizations like Tau Epsilon Phi are a perfect use case for Connector because they’re some of the largest networking organizations that exist,” said Steven Eppinger, founder and CEO of Connector Technologies in a press release. “Our app is specifically designed to ensure that people with common interests and experiences can find one another and add value just by being connected.”

TEP was founded in 1910 at Columbia University by a group of Jewish students excluded from other fraternities because of their faith. Since then, members of the fraternity continue to uphold its long-standing principles of friendship, chivalry and service, according to its national website.

The fraternity has expanded to 144 campuses over the past 115 years, and still functions with 21 current active chapters, including Ohio State. Tursi said TEP Connector is the future of association networking.

With tools like TEP Connector, the fraternity is embracing modern technology while maintaining its commitment to lifelong connection, according to the press release.

The TEP Connector app is now available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play.