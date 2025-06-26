Little Bar’s replacement isn’t finalized just yet. In fact, it’s getting bigger.

An apartment complex designed for off-campus student living is set to replace Little Bar—2195 N. High St.—and the developers recently proposed a three-story increase from the initial plan, according to the developers outline.

Originally supposed to be a six-story building, American Campus Communities, the developer of this property, is now proposing for the student-housing on the Little Bar site to be a nine-story tower, according to their proposal.

The same development company plans to also demolish the University Baptist Church – 50 W. Lane Ave – and replace the building with an apartment complex. This site is now proposed to be a 12-story project, with a connected, elevated walkway between the two new buildings according to their plan.

This is the third update by American Campus Communities since the first proposal was shared with the University Area Commission in September 2022, per prior Lantern reporting.

The original plan was approved in July 2023, with a 6-1 vote by the Columbus City Council, per prior Lantern reporting. The council will have to approve the expanded plan before any demolition or construction begins.

American Campus Communities is a Texas-based company developed in 1993 with apartments on 93 campuses nationwide, according to their website. This property would be their first off-campus apartment complex at Ohio State.

The University Impact District Review Board will hear the proposal from American Campus Communities on June 26, as their meetings are held on the fourth Thursday of each month. To read the agenda for the meeting, visit their website here.

The story was updated June 26 at 10:37 to correct the headline.