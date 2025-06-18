The Big Ten has long reigned as the powerhouse of women’s volleyball, producing five of the last 10 national champions in a brutal, dog-eat-dog landscape.

Though Ohio State hasn’t been part of that top tier recently, head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg believes the Buckeyes are ready to step up — and now, they have the funding to do so. Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork announced June 12 that women’s volleyball would be one of four programs at the university included in its new revenue-sharing model, alongside football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.

“To be one of four sets the tone for the conference and our program,” Oldenburg said Tuesday. “Volleyball is big in the Big Ten, and in order to compete, you have to keep with the big dogs. By saying we’re one of the four at Ohio State to get revenue share, we’re going to compete with the big dogs.”

The NCAA’s recent settlement in the House v. NCAA case paved the way for schools to compensate athletes directly. Ohio State committed $18 million annually to share among athletes in the four sports.

While Bjork declined to comment on how much money each sport would get, he did announce that coaches will have control over how their programs allocate revenue-share funds, Oldenburg said she’s opting to begin with an “incentive-based” model for her team while leaving room for flexibility as the system evolves.

“It’s going to be year by year — we have a plan in place [but] it’s not locked in stone,” she said. “This is something new, and it could change. So to be able to be flexible, but also understand that we have the support of the administration — I think we’re in a great spot.”

That support comes as the Buckeyes are trying to rebuild their presence in the Big Ten. After finishing in the bottom half of the conference the past two seasons and experiencing significant roster and coaching staff turnover, Oldenburg and the athletic department are committed to reasserting themselves as key players in the growing sport of women’s volleyball.

“We think, with the attention that our program can receive — we think the Columbus market, volleyball is a booming sport,” Bjork said June 12. “The Covelli Center is an amazing atmosphere. So we thought volleyball could be a sport that could drive more revenue, but also the attention that it gets within the Big Ten.”

Still, Oldenburg made clear that revenue-share dollars alone won’t define the program’s success. She said this year’s roster was built with both short-term success and long-term vision in mind, but most importantly, she wants players who will establish a culture that goes beyond the money.

“This roster is based on our values, our culture, where we’re headed, where we want to go,” Oldenburg said. “I would say that this team is hungry to get back on the court, and it’s not driven by money. Even in the future, as athletes are getting paid more than they are now, I still hope that’s the culture that we maintain — because I think in the long run, that’s going to win matches.”

Even with the buzz around being one of the programs included in revenue sharing, Oldenburg doesn’t believe it changes the core of what they’re building.

“For us, it’s just about continuing to work hard, getting the right kids and going out to compete.”