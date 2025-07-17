Just a couple of days before the 2024-25 school ball season started, junior Alex Smith had a decision to make.

The 6-foot-9 power forward was coming off a monster summer, including shining on the Adidas 3Stripes Select Basketball circuit and gaining the attention of the school just down the road from Smith’s stomping grounds of Upper Arlington, Ohio State, which he ultimately committed to in September.

With expectations set high for the Golden Bears’ upcoming season, Smith was contacted by coaches at Prolific Prep, one of the most prestigious basketball preparatory schools in the country, known for producing Division I and NBA talent. While enticed, Smith decided to stay put and play his junior campaign with Upper Arlington. While the team struggled, finishing with just a 14-10 record, the junior shined, averaging nearly 20 points per game and earning third-team all-state honors while skyrocketing up to a four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports.

But this summer, when Prolific Prep came calling again, the situation felt different. There was more time to think, more maturity behind the decision, and more clarity about what Smith wanted next.

“They recruited me hard again, and this time I had time to really think about it,” Smith said. “It just felt like the smartest decision for me and my family.”

However, the decision to transfer was not an easy one. Smith had grown up playing with most of his Upper Arlington teammates. Some were younger, some older, but all familiar. Leaving meant walking away from longtime friendships, trusted coaches, and a senior year he’d envisioned for years.

“It wasn’t something I wanted to do,” Smith said. “But me and my parents felt like it was something we needed to do.”

While Smith kept his decision under wraps until it was official in July, he knew the conversations with his teammates and coaches would be tough. After breaking the news, some of his teammates were surprised, others expected it, and most were understanding.

“I’m sure they weren’t happy about it,” Smith said. “But they understood.”

Now headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Smith is stepping into an entirely different basketball environment. While central Ohio basketball is certainly nothing to scoff at, at Prolific, he’ll be surrounded by high-major talent, coached like a college athlete, and will compete against some of the best high school competition in the country. While the forward was usually the tallest and most athletic guy on the court in school ball, he knows that the move to Prolific serves as a taste of what life in the Big Ten will be like.

“It’s mostly about getting ready for Ohio State,” Smith said. “At Prolific, I’ll be going up against guys who are 6-10, 6-9 and move just like me. That’s what I need.”

Smith said he hopes to develop his defense, his ability to finish at the rim, and his adaptability as a perimeter and interior threat. At Prolific, he knows the challenge won’t just be physical, but mental—learning to handle travel, academics, and expectations like a college athlete.

“It’s going to be like college in a lot of ways,” he said. “So I’m excited to learn how to thrive in it.”

That growth, Smith hopes, will translate directly to Columbus. While staying home and being a Buckeye seemed like the obvious choice for Smith, as both of his parents attended the school and it being so close, Smith says that head coach Jake Diebler and the Buckeyes had to win him over in the recruiting process.

“Once I started getting recruited, I took the bias out of it,” Smith said. “They just recruited me in a way that felt right. They showed they believe in me.”

The forward joined fellow class of 2026 four-star commit guard Marcus Johnson, who, along with Smith, has created massive buzz on the AAU summer circuit and is currently ranked as the No. 26 recruit in the country, according to 247Sports.

Coming off three straight seasons without an NCAA Tournament appearance, Ohio State men’s basketball has faced its share of scrutiny. But Smith believes the future is bright, and he and Johnson can be a part of that turnaround.

“I definitely feel like me and Marcus can be a fresh breath of air for Ohio State,” Smith said. “While I’m not sure what the roster will look like, with the returning guys and me and Marcus coming in, we should be pretty good.”

The 6-foot-9 flamethrower envisions himself playing a role similar to former Buckeye forward Jamison Battle—a sharpshooting forward who stretches the floor and can guard multiple positions. His former coach at Upper Arlington, Joe Bills, also sees the resemblance with the Toronto Raptors forward.

“That’s the first comparison that came to mind,” Bills said. “Alex is a legit 6-foot-9 and handles the ball well. With his range, he’s a tough cover. I think he can be that kind of player—or even better.”

But beyond comparisons and potential, Bills says it’s Smith’s focus and self-awareness that set him apart.

“He’s really matured over the last couple years, and he knows what it’s going to take,” Bills said. “He’s not satisfied just being talented—he wants to prove it.”

That hunger to prove himself played a significant role in his transfer, as Smith showed the state of Ohio what he could do on the court last year, and now, he plans to put the entire country on notice.

“I know I can do this,” he said. “But I want to show everybody else I can too.”

Whether it’s the drive that pushed him to leave home, the vision to commit to a future in scarlet and gray, or the hunger to sharpen his game against the nation’s best, Smith isn’t just playing for attention—he’s playing to be ready.

Ready for the Big Ten. Ready to lead. Ready to show that the best in Ohio really can stay in Ohio—and make noise doing it.