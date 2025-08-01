Film buffs looking for something more than Nicole Kidman’s AMC Theatres commercial or theater fans looking to branch out from Hamilton — look no further. Columbus, an ever-growing cultural hub for the arts, has something for everyone. Cinephiles, musical theater fans or just someone looking for a fun night out can take to Columbus’s local theaters and performing arts centers to kick back and enjoy a show.

The city has several local movie theaters great for late-night screams, first dates and overly expensive popcorn. Read on to learn more about the big screens Columbus has to offer.

Gateway Film Center (1550 N. High St.)

Offering both blockbuster and independent films, Gateway Film Center has screenings for fans of any genre. The locally-owned theater also hosts annual events, such as Hitchcocktober — an annual series of screenings through October showcasing Alfred Hitchcock’s films — and the Cinema Columbus film festival, an annual independent film festival featuring documentary, narrative and short films.

The theater sells alcoholic beverages, soda, popcorn and artisan snacks at the concession stand, according to the center’s website. It’s within walking distance from campus and students can go through DTix, Ohio State’s discount ticket program, to purchase tickets at the Union for $3.50.

Studio 35 (3055 Indianola Ave.)

Studio 35 is a family-owned, local theater in Clintonville. Aside from showing recent releases, cult classics and indie films, this movie theater is also a drafthouse with a full bar and in-house pizza kitchen. Studio 35 also owns the Grandview Theater in Grandview Heights.

Additionally, the studio is known for holding showings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” a cult-classic film that became an interactive screening experience — guests often dress up, yell at the screen, throw props and act out the film, according to the Rocky Horror website.

Wexner Center for the Arts (1871 N. High St.)

As Ohio State’s “multidisciplinary laboratory for contemporary art and culture” — according to the Wex’s website — the center offers more than just art exhibitions and installations. The Wex’s Film/Video Program shows over 200 screenings a year and hosts a variety of film series, showcasing independent films across the globe and filmmaker appearances.

Students can get tickets to screenings at a discounted price as well as attend some screenings for free. All screenings are listed on the center’s website.

Lennox Town Center 24 (777 Kinnear Rd.)

Looking for something a little more mainstream? Lennox Town Center 24, owned by Knoxville-based theater chain Phoenix Theatres, is right around the corner from campus and shows new releases and box office hits. The theater’s concession stand sells movie theater staples, such as popcorn and ICEEs, as well as a full bar and entrees, such as pizza and chicken tenders. Student tickets are available for purchase at the theater for $6.99. According to the theater’s website, BuckID is accepted as a form of payment.

The movie theater isn’t the only place to find entertainment — fans of musicals, plays, comedians and the like can check out these following centers and learn more about the upcoming selection of shows.

Mershon Auditorium (1871 N. High St.)

The Mershon Auditorium is located within the Wexner Center, marking another on-campus venue. The auditorium has a seating capacity of 2,500 and hosts a range of shows. The Wex website states the auditorium space can also be transformed into a black box theater, furthering the spectrum of shows offered. Upcoming events include “Evening with Eric Clapton” — an English singer-songwriter — and “An Evening with David Byrne – Who is the Sky Tour?” — the solo album tour for the frontman of the new wave punk band Talking Heads.

For more information on the auditorium’s event lineup, visit either the Wex’s website for more local events or Live Nation’s website for certain artists.

Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

The Ohio Theatre is a Columbus staple. The theater has 2,791 seats and originally opened in 1928 as a movie theater. It was named a historical landmark in 1977, and according to the theater’s website, it’s known as the “Official Theatre of the State of Ohio.”

The theater hosts Broadway shows and BalletMet performances, as well as the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. Upcoming shows include “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Some Like It Hot” and BalletMet’s “The Nutcracker.” Information on more shows and tickets can be found on the theater’s website.

Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.)

Another historical building, the Palace Theatre was built in 1926 and, according to the Columbus Association of Performing Arts’ website, was the most active venue for live performances in Columbus throughout the following decades. Today, the multipurpose performing arts center hosts everything from comedians to musicians and dancers.

Upcoming events include Weird Al Yankovic on “The Bigger & Weirder” tour and “Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert,” a live orchestral performance of the series’ soundtrack. For more information on upcoming events, visit CAPA’s website.

Riffe Center Theatre Complex (77 S. High St.)

The Riffe Center Theatre Complex hosts many shows a year, such as ballets, comedy, music, theater and family entertainment programs. Upcoming events include “Junie B. Jones the Musical Jr.,” performed by the Columbus Children’s Theatre, and The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio’s performance of “Alice by Heart,” an “Alice in Wonderland” inspired musical by the writers of Broadway hits “Spring Awakening” and “Waitress,” according to CAPA’s website.