Live music is just around the corner at Ohio State.

From big arenas to small local spots, these six venues are student favorites for starting the semester off right. Read on to find some upcoming, can’t-miss shows near campus.



KEMBA Live! is an indoor-outdoor concert venue, offering year-round entertainment and holding an estimated 110 shows per year, according to PromoWest’s website. Just two miles from campus — and easily accessible by COTA — KEMBA Live! is a go-to venue for Ohio State students.

Russell Dickerson (Sept. 26): American country pop singer-songwriter, Russell Dickerson, is well-known for his four number one singles, including “Every Little Thing,” “Yours,” “Blue Tacoma” and “Love You Like I Used To.”

Alex Warren (Oct. 15): Alex Warren is an influencer — best known for co-founding Hype House, a group of TikTokers — and a YouTuber. Warren began releasing music in 2021, but it wasn’t until the release of his breakout song, “Ordinary,” that his music career began to take off. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts — his first song to do so.

Newport Music Hall (1722 N. High St)

Newport Music Hall is one of the most iconic rock clubs in the country, hosting over 150,000 guests a year, according to PromoWest’s website. Located across the street from the Ohio Union, this venue is a staple for Ohio State students to enjoy.

sombr (Oct. 3): American alternative and indie musician sombr made a name for himself in the industry after the release of “back to friends” in 2024 and “undressed” in March. The songs began to hit the charts after gaining virality on TikTok.

Rico Nasty (Oct. 19): American rapper, Rico Nasty, started releasing music on SoundCloud and now has three studio albums. Her latest album, “LETHAL,” released May 16.

Sir Chloe (Nov. 20): American indie rock band, Sir Chloe, consists of four members: Dana Foote, Teddy O’Mara, Palmer Foote and Austin Holmes. As with many other artists on this list, the group rose to fame after their song “Michelle” went viral on TikTok in 2020. According to Spotify, the group amasses millions of monthly listeners.



Ace of Cups (2619 N. High St.)

Ace of Cups is a bar and concert venue located in the Old North neighborhood. This venue doesn’t have a fixed seating charting – it is primarily a standing room only space. Its live music, patio and monthly events make for a great night.

Mr. Gnome (Oct. 10): Hailing from Cleveland, Mr. Gnome is an alternative art rock married duo, consisting of Nicole Barille and Sam Meister. The duo originated in 2005 and has since released six full-length albums.

bar italia (Nov. 16): British indie rock band, bar italia, formed in London. The band has four members including Nina Cristante, Sam Fenton and Jezmi Tarik Fehmi. Their latest single, “Cowbella,” was released June 17.

Teethe (Dec. 11): Texas-based lo-fi rock and shoegaze band Teethe are best known for their calming, atmospheric music. The band’s newest album, “Magic Of The Sale,” came out August 8. The band includes Boone Patrello, Grahm Robinson, Madeline Dowd and Jordan Garrett.



A&R Music Bar is located next to KEMBA Live! in the Arena District. A&R Music Bar is a live music venue with a capacity of 400 people and a large outdoor patio, according to AEG Special Event Venues website. As a smaller venue, A&R Music Bar gives audience members the chance to see their favorite artists up close and in a more intimate atmosphere.

Wisp (Sept. 8): Wisp is an American shoegaze, indie musician who began releasing music in 2023. Wisp’s debut album, “If Not Winter,” released August 1.

WILLIS (Oct. 8): WILLIS, an indie band, has over 100 million streams across all platforms, according to thebandwillis website. The band has five members: Murphy Billings, Glenn O’Steen, Will O’Steen, Edward Armstead, and Trey Murphy. Their latest single, “real vacation,” released July 11.

Nationwide Arena (200 W. Nationwide Blvd.)

Nationwide Arena is a multipurpose entertainment and sports facility. Located in downtown Columbus, the arena is home to the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is known as the centerpiece of the downtown Arena District and hosts between 5,000 to 20,000 guests, according to Nationwide Arena’s website.

NBA YoungBoy Masa Tour (Sept. 25): NBA YoungBoy, also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, is an American rapper. YoungBoy has four No. 1 hits on the Billboard 200 chart and has also achieved one top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with his song “Bandit,” featuring the late rapper Juice WRLD.

Reneé Rapp Bite Me Tour (Oct. 8): Reneé Rapp, American singer, songwriter and actress, rose to fame for her role as Regina George in the Broadway musical, “Mean Girls.” Rapp released her first album “Snow Angel” in 2023 and her sophomore album, “Bite Me,” August 1.

Adam Sandler (Oct. 15): Adam Sandler is an actor, comedian, producer and screenwriter. Widely known for his leading comedic roles in films such as “Happy Gilmore” and “Grown Ups,” Sandler’s stand-up comedy tour, titled “Adam Sandler: You’re My Best Friend,” will land in Columbus in October.



Schottenstein Center (555 Borror Dr.)

Located on Ohio State University’s campus, the Schottenstein Center hosts Ohio State men’s and women’s basketball and ice hockey games, as well as concerts and other touring productions. The Schottenstein Center has a large capacity, with up to 20,000 guests, making for an energetic atmosphere, according to The Ohio State University’s website.

Lorde (Sept. 23): Lorde, singer-songwriter, released her debut album in 2013, “Pure Heroine. Its lead single, “Royals” made her a widely known star. Her latest album, “Virgin,” released in June. Her tour, “Ultrasound,” will make its way to Columbus in September.

The Lumineers (Sept. 30): American alternative folk-rock band The Lumineers are known for their hit songs “Ho Hey” and “Ophelia.” The band consists of Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites. Their latest album, “Automatic,” came out on Valentine’s Day.

Jonas Brothers (Nov. 8): The Jonas Brothers, popularly known for their time on The Disney Channel, are a music group made up of brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas. The pop group split up in 2013 but reunited in 2019. Their newest album, “Greetings From Your Hometown,” comes out August 8.