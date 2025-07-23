With kickoff less than six weeks away, three returning players from the Buckeyes’ national championship team were met with high praise..
On Tuesday, the Big Ten announced its preseason honors voted on by a media panel, prior to the start of the Big Ten Football Media Days, held in Las Vegas.
The 16-player team featured the three Buckeyes selected to represent the program at the media event: wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Sonny Styles. Ohio State tied Penn State for the most selections, with three players each.
Smith was the only unanimous selection in the conference following his All-Big Ten first-team (coaches and media) nod last season. The standout wideout recorded a team-high 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in a historic freshman campaign.
On defense, Downs—a transfer from Alabama—earned All-Big Ten first-team (coaches and media) honors in his debut season with the Buckeyes, finishing with 81 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions.
Styles, who transitioned to linebacker last season, earned All-Big Ten first-team (coaches) recognition in 2024 after tallying 100 tackles and six sacks. The senior is expected to wear the green dot this fall, serving as the leader of the Buckeyes’ defense.
Big Ten Preseason Honors List:
- QB Luke Altmyer, Illinois
- LB Gabe Jacas, Illinois
- DL Mikail Kamara, Indiana
- DB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana
- OT Gennings Dunker, Iowa
- C Logan Jones, Iowa
- DB Koi Perich, Minnesota
- LB Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon
- DB Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
- S Caleb Downs, Ohio State
- WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
- LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
- QB Drew Allar, Penn State
- DL Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
- RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State