With kickoff less than six weeks away, three returning players from the Buckeyes’ national championship team were met with high praise..

On Tuesday, the Big Ten announced its preseason honors voted on by a media panel, prior to the start of the Big Ten Football Media Days, held in Las Vegas.

The 16-player team featured the three Buckeyes selected to represent the program at the media event: wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Sonny Styles. Ohio State tied Penn State for the most selections, with three players each.

Smith was the only unanimous selection in the conference following his All-Big Ten first-team (coaches and media) nod last season. The standout wideout recorded a team-high 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in a historic freshman campaign.

On defense, Downs—a transfer from Alabama—earned All-Big Ten first-team (coaches and media) honors in his debut season with the Buckeyes, finishing with 81 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions.

Styles, who transitioned to linebacker last season, earned All-Big Ten first-team (coaches) recognition in 2024 after tallying 100 tackles and six sacks. The senior is expected to wear the green dot this fall, serving as the leader of the Buckeyes’ defense.

Big Ten Preseason Honors List:

QB Luke Altmyer, Illinois

LB Gabe Jacas, Illinois

DL Mikail Kamara, Indiana

DB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

OT Gennings Dunker, Iowa

C Logan Jones, Iowa

DB Koi Perich, Minnesota

LB Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon

DB Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

QB Drew Allar, Penn State

DL Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State