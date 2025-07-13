Former Ohio State running back and 2025 second-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns Quinshon Judkins was arrested Sunday in Broward County on a domestic violence charge, described as “touch or strike/battery/domestic violence” according to public records.

Judkins was booked into the Broward County jail and is scheduled to have his initial court appearance Sunday morning.

The Browns addressed the arrest, saying they are “aware of the situation and gathering more details.” Further legal proceedings are expected in the coming days.

Judkins transferred to Ohio State in 2024 after two seasons at Ole Miss and was selected by the Browns with the 54th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft on April 25.