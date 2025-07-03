Diaspora, a traditional Korean restaurant located at 2118 N High St. — right at the corner of North High Street and Lane Avenue — will officially close Thursday after 18 years of operation.

The news was announced via an Instagram post by Little Cat Boba — a Korean-American cafe and boba shop owned by Raymond Kim, son of Diaspora owner’s Anne and Chul Kim.

“It’s been an incredibly challenging, humbling, and beautiful journey — one we couldn’t have taken without you,” the post says. “From students and faculty to longtime locals and new neighbors, thank you for making us part of your daily rituals, late-night cravings, and everything in between.”

Diaspora served authentic Korean cuisine, such as bibimbap, tteokbokki and bulgogi, as well as Japanese cuisine, such as ramen and sushi, according to their website.

The closure comes after accepting their landlord’s offer to terminate their lease early, according to the post. A Dispatch article said building permits filed with the city of Columbus show the restaurant will be replaced with 7 Brew Coffee, a drive-thru coffee chain based out of Arkansas.

The chain is known for its efficient drive-thru service; however, due to its location, the Dispatch said the store will offer walk-in services but not seating.

“While this chapter is coming to a close, we’re hopeful for the future and committed to staying part of the Columbus community in new ways,” the post says. “We’ve been lucky to grow alongside this city—its food scene, its diversity, its heart … For that and so much more, we are endlessly grateful.”