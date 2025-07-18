Former Indiana University Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Rob Lowden, will join Ohio State in those same positions, according to a press release Wednesday. He will be tasked with leading the university in adapting to changing technologies.

Lowden will oversee the Office of Technology and Digital Innovation (OTDI) department, according to the press release. This follows the news that the university’s AI fluency program is being incorporated into coursework this upcoming fall semester, per prior Lantern reporting.

“I’m honored to join The Ohio State University at this pivotal moment,” Lowden said in the press release. “As a land-grant institution with global impact, Ohio State has both the scale and the responsibility to lead in AI, digital transformation and inclusive innovation. I look forward to partnering across the university to help shape the future of higher education – one where every learner is digitally empowered.”

Lowden will report directly to Chris Kabourek, the senior vice president for Administration and Planning at the university.

“I’m thrilled that we have attracted one of the nation’s top technology leaders to Ohio State,” Kabourek said in the press release. “Rob Lowden brings the deep expertise, innovative thinking and collaborative approach necessary to help our university lead in a higher education landscape being reshaped by AI and other technologies.”

Kabourek also said that Lowden “has a proven record of leading change at complex institutions” and that he “can’t wait to have him join the talented team at OTDI.”

Lowden previously led IT strategy as vice president and CIO for Indiana University throughout 2020, during the global pandemic, according to the press release.

Lowden brings more than 25 years of experience in higher education IT throughout his career to Ohio State, according to the press release.

Lowden will begin his position with the university on Aug. 1.