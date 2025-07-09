Ohio State Distinguished University Professor, Umit Ozkan, will deliver the summer commencement speech on Aug. 3, according to a press release from July 7.

Ozkan is a College of Engineering distinguished professor and the chair of the Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Department at the university, according to the release. Ozkan has been at Ohio State since 1985, in the chemical engineering department.

“Dr. Ozkan is a longtime Buckeye, an internationally recognized scholar and a highly regarded leader in the field of engineering,” Ohio State President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. said in a statement. “I’m confident she will share valuable insights to graduates in every field of study as they take their next steps in building lines of leadership and service.”

Ozkan worked as the associate dean for research from 2000 to 2005 in the College of Engineering. Throughout her career, she has written over 250 refereed publications and book chapters and has over 14,000 citations, according to her directory profile.

Ozkan has given over 350 conference presentations and 150 invited lectures across the globe. She is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a fellow of the American Association of the Advancement of Science (AAS), American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AICHE) and American Chemical Society (ACS), according to the profile.

The press release said about 1,600 degrees will be awarded to graduating students throughout the Aug. 3 ceremony. The summer commencement will be held at the Schottenstein Center and begin at 2 p.m.

To learn more about Ozkan’s research, visit the website here.