The Ohio State dean of students’ departure from the university opened a door for restructuring its student support system.

Ohio State’s Associate Vice President for Student Engagement and Support and Dean of Students, Danny Glassmann, left the university in May, according to an internal newsletter from Melissa Shivers, the senior vice president for student life.

Glassmann is now the founder and principal of Glass & Light Consulting, LLC, “a leadership and culture firm rooted in heart-forward, spirit-fueled strategy,” according to his LinkedIn.

Shivers said Glassmann’s exit created an opportunity to advance a more “nimble, collaborative and holistic engagement model” by reorganizing the dean of students’ office structure.

According to the newsletter, the university will combine the Student Engagement and Support and Student Health and Well-being divisions into a new area called Holistic Student Support and Well-being, led by Ryan Lovell, Student Life’s current associate vice president in that office.

“We will be sunsetting our former Dean of Students office model,” the newsletter stated. “Ryan will work with the new, combined team on transition planning and next steps.”

The focus area will center around student engagement, support, health and wellness. According to their website, they are committed to student success and well-being and maintaining collaboration and consistency throughout the department.

It is not known if Glassmann’s open position will be filled.

At Ohio State, the dean of students is there to provide strong support for students, show leadership and service to students, as well as promote the health and well-being of the campus, according to Lovell’s description on the Office of Student Life website.

During his time at Ohio State, Glassmann demonstrated leadership in advancing post-pandemic student engagement strategies, facilitating the Student Experience and Engagement Delegates (SEEDs) program and supporting the growth of collaboration with the regional campuses, according to the May 8 newsletter.

Glassmann has worked at the university since March of 2021, according to the Student Life website, alongside associate deans of students Matt Couch and Kristen Rupert Davis, who continue supporting different areas of student life.

According to their university profiles, some of Couch’s and Rupert Davis’ work includes overseeing student conduct, fraternity and sorority life, leadership initiatives and university events like Homecoming—responsibilities the dean’s office typically supports.

The new student life model is currently in effect.