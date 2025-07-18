Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, and former Ohio State assistant wrestling coach, is to be deposed following allegations that he knew about the sexual abuse happening to his wrestlers throughout his time at the university.

Jordan will testify on Friday in Washington. Jordan is not a defendant in the lawsuits; however, he is mentioned in the cases as being allegedly aware of the abuse.

This is the first time that Jordan will be questioned under oath by the lawyers representing the former university students in the ongoing lawsuits, according to reports from NBC News.

Jordan’s spokesperson, Russell Dye, released a statement in lieu of this news.

“As everyone knows, Chairman Jordan never saw or heard of any abuse, and if he had, he would have dealt with it,” the statement said.

Jordan has denied all allegations against him knowing about this abuse, despite victims speaking out against him. In the HBO documentary “Surviving Ohio State,” former university wrestler and Strauss victim, Dan Ritchie, said that wrestlers would openly complain about Strauss to Jordan, per prior Lantern reporting.

Ritchie is just one of the many wrestlers who said that they were let down by Jordan’s denial of knowing about the abuse. There was also an instance where a wrestling referee, Fred Feeney, was sexually assaulted by Strauss after a match. When Feeney told the coaches, Jordan allegedly said, “It’s Strauss, you know what he does,” per prior Lantern reporting.

Ohio State is currently involved in the legal process and does not comment on pending litigation.

So far, Ohio State has reached settlement agreements with more than half of the plaintiffs, totaling more than $60 million, Chris Booker, university spokesperson, said in a statement. The university also covers the cost of counseling services and related medical treatment, as well as any received in the past, he said.

“Ohio State led the effort to investigate and expose Richard Strauss, and we express our deep regret and apologies to all who experienced Strauss’ abuse,” Booker said. “We are forever grateful to the survivors who participated in the independent investigation, which could not have been completed without their strength and courage.”