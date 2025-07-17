From Top Gun graduate to president of a Big Ten school, Ohio State President, Walter “Ted” Carter Jr., explains his guide to success in a new book set to release on Aug. 1.

Titled “Top Gun Performance: From the Cockpit to the Boardroom,” Carter writes about his personal and professional stories with co-author Jack Stark, a performance psychologist and psychotherapist, according to the University of Nebraska Press.

“I’ve always been interested in the methods and mindset of successful people, and I enjoyed sharing stories from my own background for this book,” Carter said in a statement.

According to the book’s description, both individuals have worked with, observed, or, in Carter’s case, commanded the behaviors of thousands of individuals. Throughout the book, Carter and Stark detail their life stories to teach readers how to establish mental tools to overcome challenges they may face and live the most successful, fulfilling lives they can.

“The authors share behind-the-scenes stories, techniques and analysis to provide readers with a blueprint for building their own exceptional performance,” according to the University of Nebraska Press.

The book’s goal is to motivate readers to achieve all types of success throughout their academics, extracurriculars, work and life, according to the book’s description. This book will set up a program for readers to help obtain their own future success.

Carter said this project resonates deeply with him, a written work created years before he began at the university.

“This was a personal project, written on my own time, largely before I arrived at Ohio State,” Carter said.

Prior to being president of Ohio State, Carter was the president of the University of Nebraska.

“Any profits will be returned to the University of Nebraska press or donated to charity,” Carter said.

To learn more about “Top Gun Performance” or pre-order the book, you can visit the book’s pages at the University of Nebraska Press, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.