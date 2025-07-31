Luckily for students with a sweet tooth, a candy store will be opening near Ohio State’s campus. The store will sell a variety of goodies, from trendy candies to personalized chocolate.

The Candy Spot is a family owned business that sells an assortment of candies, from chocolate to sweet or sour candy. Its third location — 1611 N. High St. — will open on Aug. 1, next to Jack and Do’s.

The Candy Spot has two other stores in Columbus: one in Polaris Mall and the other in Tanger Outlets. Ayten Kara, The Candy Spot’s owner, said she wanted to bring the candy shop to the campus area to work with and serve college students.

Kara said that since the store is near South Campus, this location could potentially bring lots of customers to the shop’s doors.

“You know, everybody likes candy,” Kara said. “And I prefer to work with the young people. I like their energy, and they all like candies.”

At this location, Kara is starting a new project where customers will be able to build their own chocolate by choosing which flavor and adding toppings to encourage customer engagement. Although there are many places that sell chocolates in Columbus, none offer a personalized assortment service, Kara said.

This location will also sell candies from all over the world, such as European chocolate and Milka from Germany, Kara said.

“I’m not looking for candies or chocolates selling at the convenience store, supermarket and gas station,” Kara said. “I’m looking for something different from all around the world, like Asian candies, European candies, Mexican candies and some nostalgic American candy.”

Kara said a variety of trendy candies will be in stock, including freeze-dried Jolly Ranchers, Skittles and Lemonheads. Due to the success these products have seen at other locations, there will also be ice cream and European box candy.

As the shop owner, Kara stays active on TikTok and social media to follow changing candy trends to keep up with demand.

Kara works alongside her husband managing The Candy Spot’s two stores, but she wants this new shop to be their flagship location, where they can grow their local customer base, Kara said.

Kara collects customer feedback by asking them about their preferences and suggestions, which has greatly improved the store’s selections and overall business.

“I always appreciate my customers,” Kara said, “they gave me so many ideas so far.”

