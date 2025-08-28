Alex Cooper, host of the hit podcast “Call Her Daddy,” is making her way to Ohio State.

Cooper’s exclusive party — in partnership with her hydration drink company, Unwell — will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Library Bar, located at 2169 N. High St., Friday.

“Call Her Daddy” is Cooper’s podcast where she has bluntly honest, personal and often uncomfortable conversations with celebrities. It’s the most listened to podcast by women, according to Spotify.

According to an Instagram post by the bar, those who wish to attend the event have to complete a task Thursday to get in.

“Go to Kroger at 1375 Chambers Rd. between 2-8 p.m. [Thursday], buy an Unwell Hydration product [and] take your receipt to the Unwell team out front,” the post says. “That’s it! You’re in!”

Quinn Allen, owner of The Library Bar, said in an email the event will be similar to other tailgate parties, just now with the addition of a notable influencer.

“The Unwell Tailgate Party will be just that — an interactive party where an exploding brand and public figure will team up with the Bar of The People,” Allen said. “Together with Alex Cooper, we plan to deliver the memory of a lifetime.”

Allen said the event is for ages 21 and up.

The post also says an Unwell bus will shuttle students from the Union to Kroger every 30 minutes from 2 to 8 p.m.

Allen said the brand reached out to the establishment to host the event.

“It is because of our staff and the students on this campus that we continue to get noticed on a national level and get offered these opportunities,” Allen said. “We are so pumped to partner with Alex and bring this event to the people who make us great.”

The Unwell team declined to comment on the event.