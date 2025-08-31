The cast of ESPN's College Gameday sits eager to get the show started on Saturday mornings' appearance. Credit: Liam Ahern | Sports Photo Editor
A group of pumped-up fans show "Horns down" during College Gameday, which was held outside of St. John Arena. Credit: Liam Ahern | Sports Photo Editor
During Desmond Howard's appearance on ESPN's College Gameday, a lone Michigan fan elevates above the crowd of booing Ohio State Fans. Credit: Liam Ahern | Sports Photo Editor
A sign is waved above the crowd at ESPN's College Gameday, which pokes fun at famous Michigan fan Dave Portnoy. Credit: Liam Ahern | Sports Photo Editor
Brody Alexander stands in the front row of ESPN's College Gameday, playing his famous bagpipes for everyone in attendance. Credit: Liam Ahern | Sports Photo Editor
A group of excited fans shows off their homemade sign in the crowd at Saturdays College Gameday appearance. Credit: Liam Ahern | Sports Photo Editor
Lee Corso(right) and Kirk Herbstreit(left) take a moment to talk before Lee makes the final headgear pick of his career. Credit: Liam Ahern | Sports Photo Editor
Lee Corso (middle) wears the Brutus head as he makes his final pick for Ohio State to win Saturday's game against Texas. Credit: Liam Ahern | Sports Photo Editor
Students and fans in the north section hold up 'O' to spell "Ohio" during the game against Texas Saturday. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor
Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. walks onto the field before the game against Texas Saturday. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees takes a photo with fans before the Ohio State game against Texas Saturday. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor
Former "Block O" recipient Cody Simon talks to fans before the game against Texas Saturday. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor
Actor Glen Powell walks around the field before the Ohio State game against Texas at Ohio Stadium Saturday. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor
Fox News Big Noon Kickoff reporter Quinn Brady discusses the upcoming game against Texas Saturday outside the Ohio State football stadium. The Buckeyes defeated the Longhorns 14-7. Credit: Faith Schneider | Arts & Life Photo Editor
Fox News Big Noon Kickoff reporter Quinn Brady signs a fan's shirt before the upcoming game against Texas Saturday outside the Ohio State football stadium. The Buckeyes defeated the Longhorns 14-7. Credit: Faith Schneider | Arts & Life Photo Editor
Ohio State student section chant during the game against Texas Saturday. The Buckeyes defeated the Longhorns 14-7. Credit: Faith Schneider | Arts & Life Photo Editor
Ohio State students signal the number four for a fourth down at the game against Texas Saturday. The Buckeyes defeated the Longhorns 14-7. Credit: Faith Schneider | Arts & Life Photo Editor
Ohio State Student section celebrates an Ohio State touchdown at the game against Texas Saturday. The Buckeyes defeated the Longhorns 14-7. Credit: Faith Schneider | Arts & Life Photo Editor
Block O student section raises their shoes for the first kickoff at the game against Texas Saturday. The Buckeyes defeated the Longhorns 14-7. Credit: Faith Schneider | Arts & Life Photo Editor